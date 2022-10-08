Stylist Live is back – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Taking place at The Truman Brewery from 11-13 November, the three-day event will feature everything from inspiring talks by Fearne Cotton and Alex Scott, shopping from over 100 brands, including vegan handbag specialists Luxtra and Four Pillars Gin, plus endless style inspiration at our catwalk shows – and it gets even better.

VIP guests at the event will get to take home a goody bag worth over £300; enjoy complimentary food and drinks; get exclusive entry into the VIP lounge, as well as priority access to the catwalk and the chance to spin the brand-new Wheel of Dreams.