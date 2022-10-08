Stylist Live 2022: Get your VIP ticket for a chance to win a Made dinner set, Glossier hero set and more with the Wheel of Dreams
Stylist Live 2022 promises to be a three-day extravaganza filled with celebrity interviews, shopping and endless style inspiration – and VIP guests have the chance to win a selection of covetable prizes, courtesy of the Wheel of Dreams.
Stylist Live is back – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Taking place at The Truman Brewery from 11-13 November, the three-day event will feature everything from inspiring talks by Fearne Cotton and Alex Scott, shopping from over 100 brands, including vegan handbag specialists Luxtra and Four Pillars Gin, plus endless style inspiration at our catwalk shows – and it gets even better.
VIP guests at the event will get to take home a goody bag worth over £300; enjoy complimentary food and drinks; get exclusive entry into the VIP lounge, as well as priority access to the catwalk and the chance to spin the brand-new Wheel of Dreams.
The Wheel of Dreams will be located in the VIP lounge at the show, where VIP ticket-holders will be given the chance to spin the wheel and win some amazing prizes.
Prizes include a Made 12-piece scalloped dinner set, a BYOB pottery workshop voucher, a Pixi x Louise Roe Cream Rouge palette and a Glossier hero set – the list goes on.
For a chance to spin the Wheel of Dreams, book your Stylist Live VIP tickets here.