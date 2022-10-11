Alain de Botton fans: we’ve got some good news for you.

The famed philosopher, speaker and author will be taking to the Stylist Live stage on Saturday 12 November.

The founder of The School of Life will be leading a talk based on therapeutic learnings and techniques that can help you in your everyday life in more ways than you could’ve imagined.

The Swiss-born author is renowned for his essayistic books, including Essays In Love and Status Anxiety, and also for The School of Life, a global organisation helping people to lead more fulfilled lives through useful resources and tools.