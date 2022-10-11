Stylist Live: watch renowned philosopher Alain de Botton at this year’s event
The philosopher, author and speaker will be taking to the Stylist Live stage on Saturday 12 November.
Alain de Botton fans: we’ve got some good news for you.
The famed philosopher, speaker and author will be taking to the Stylist Live stage on Saturday 12 November.
The founder of The School of Life will be leading a talk based on therapeutic learnings and techniques that can help you in your everyday life in more ways than you could’ve imagined.
The Swiss-born author is renowned for his essayistic books, including Essays In Love and Status Anxiety, and also for The School of Life, a global organisation helping people to lead more fulfilled lives through useful resources and tools.
The company is devoted to bringing a sense of “calm, self-understanding, better relationships […] and more fulfilment in your leisure time” through its books, films, apps, therapeutic services and more.
With Alain de Botton speaking on Saturday along with a host of other amazing speakers, including Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo and sex and relationship expert Oloni, Stylist Live 2022 promises to be an insightful and exciting three-day extravaganza.
Images: Vincent Starr; Rosie Hardy