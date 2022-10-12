The World’s Most Rubbish Bar is coming to Stylist Live
Get your VIP pass and meet us at the bar for a totally rubbish drink.
Looking for your next cocktail spot? We’re taking cocktail hour to a whole new level at Stylist Live this year, with an immersive drink experience that will not only bring you delicious drinks but will also get you thinking about the circular economy of food.
Discarded Spirits Co. is transforming discarded ingredients into award-winning zero-waste spirits and creating a captivating bar experience celebrating the beautiful world of waste – aka The World’s Most Rubbish Bar. VIP guests are invited to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar in the Stylist Live VIP lounge.
Want to try your own rubbish cocktail? Book your Stylist Live VIP pass (£95) to get exclusive entry into the lounge and a complimentary cocktail. Your ticket also includes a goody bag worth over £200, a spin on the Wheel of Dreams and priority access to the catwalk.
Every drink is zero or low-waste and is produced from used coffee grounds, grape skin, banana peels and other waste destined for the bin.
And it’s not just the drinks that are totally rubbish… the pop-up bar will be made from repurposed whisky barrels and feature crushed can tops championing Discarded’s mission to reuse creatively.
Stylist Live runs from 11-13 November at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch, London. VIP passes are limited so we encourage you to book now so you can join us for a totally rubbish cocktail.
Image credits: Kris Humphreys Photography