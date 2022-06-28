Stylist Live 2022: early bird tickets dropping soon
Stylist’s biggest celebration of the year is back IRL – and after a three-year hiatus we’ve got some catching up to do.
Get your diary out and pencil in Friday 11th to Sunday 13th November because Stylist Live is back and we have a brand new venue to boot.
The Stylist team will be hosting the event at the The Truman Brewery in east London, and if, like us, you’ve missed celebrating everything you love most about Stylist, you don’t need to wait much longer to get your hands on tickets. Sign up to our events mailing list below to be the first to hear about ticket drops and line-up announcements.
So what can you expect?
The full line-up will be unveiled in the coming months, but get ready for a long weekend of celebrity interviews, shopping, catwalks, panel discussions and much more. See a snapshot of the weekend’s action below.
Curated shopping experience
It wouldn’t be Stylist Live without some shopping now would it? This year your ticket will also get you access to the Stylist Live market with over 120 brands. Stylist editors have brought together some of our favourite independent and iconic brands that will be offering discounts so you can indulge in some retail therapy. Expect seriously coppable fashion, the very best in skincare and beauty, covetable homewares and everything in between.
Food and drink
Shopping can be thirsty work, so if you’re parched why not stop off at the bar for a refreshing cocktail or glass of bubbly with your mates.
Feeling peckish? Don’t miss our thriving food stands, ready and waiting to fuel your day exploring Stylist Live.
The catwalk and the stage
At the heart of Stylist Live is the catwalk, and in 2022 it’s back! Once again it will be filled the latest and best fashion updates, and VIP ticket holders will get priority access.
The Stylist team will be hosting celebrity interviews and inspirational talks on the stage too. Stay tuned for speaker announcements, if you haven’t already now is the time to sign up to our events mailing list.
The VIP treatment
As if the above wasn’t exciting enough, the VIP experience is making a return. But what does this include you ask? Your VIP pass will get you entry into an exclusive lounge, give you priority catwalk access and, of course, a goody bag filled with full-sized products from some of our favourite brands worth over £250!
