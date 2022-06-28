Food and drink

Shopping can be thirsty work, so if you’re parched why not stop off at the bar for a refreshing cocktail or glass of bubbly with your mates.

Feeling peckish? Don’t miss our thriving food stands, ready and waiting to fuel your day exploring Stylist Live.

The catwalk and the stage

At the heart of Stylist Live is the catwalk, and in 2022 it’s back! Once again it will be filled the latest and best fashion updates, and VIP ticket holders will get priority access.

The Stylist team will be hosting celebrity interviews and inspirational talks on the stage too. Stay tuned for speaker announcements, if you haven’t already now is the time to sign up to our events mailing list.

The VIP treatment

As if the above wasn’t exciting enough, the VIP experience is making a return. But what does this include you ask? Your VIP pass will get you entry into an exclusive lounge, give you priority catwalk access and, of course, a goody bag filled with full-sized products from some of our favourite brands worth over £250!