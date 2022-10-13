We’re getting closer and closer to Stylist Live, which takes place from 11-13 November. With that, the list of exciting brands, speakers and prizes up for grabs continues to grow – and one of the many excellent speakers taking to the stage this November is Fearne Cotton.

The broadcaster and author will bring pure positivity to the Stylist Live stage on Friday 11 November, as she talks frankly about everything from dispelling negative energy to cultivating happiness as she shares her life lessons from the past 12 months.