Stylist Live 2022: Fearne Cotton to share what she’s learned about happiness at this year’s event
The Happy Place founder will be sharing her life lessons on Friday 11 November.
We’re getting closer and closer to Stylist Live, which takes place from 11-13 November. With that, the list of exciting brands, speakers and prizes up for grabs continues to grow – and one of the many excellent speakers taking to the stage this November is Fearne Cotton.
The broadcaster and author will bring pure positivity to the Stylist Live stage on Friday 11 November, as she talks frankly about everything from dispelling negative energy to cultivating happiness as she shares her life lessons from the past 12 months.
Cotton’s ever-evolving career has seen her take on many roles and achieve great things over the years. In 2017, she released her first book, Happy, which became a Sunday Times Bestseller and a silver Nielsen Bestseller.
This was the first in a series of books talking about her own experiences with happiness, which have not always been positive.
From there, she launched The Happy Place podcast in 2018, which has amassed over 50 million downloads and featured a long list of guests from Stephen Fry to Jada Pinkett Smith.
The presenter-turned-author also recently collaborated with sustainable fashion label Nobody’s Child to create a 19-piece collection. Cotton describes the collection as “having fun with your clothes and dressing in a way that makes you feel empowered”.
Image: Alexandra Cameron