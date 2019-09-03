See Elizabeth Day, Jess Phillips and Nadiya Hussain at Stylist Luxe 2019

Readers, rejoice: Stylist Live LUXE is coming to London in November.
If you love Stylist magazine, come along to our festival of inspiration for panel discussions, celebrity interviews, creative workshops and much more. We previously announced the return of the annual event, which is getting an exciting LUXE makeover this year. Now that tickets have gone on sale, we thought we’d share a few more details to whet your appetite.
1. We’ve moved to a new home
This year, we’re swapping Olympia London for a completely new, very cool venue. Magazine London is located just next to the O2 Arena in Greenwich. This brand new event space overlooks the Thames and, perhaps most importantly, is easily accessible via the Jubilee line.
2. It’s intimate
With a maximum of 2000 guests a day, the LUXE event will feel more intimate and you’ll get closer to your favourite magazine, brands and celebrities than ever before.
3. Everyone gets the VIP treatment
With every ticket, you’ll enjoy two bespoke cocktails and a goodie bag worth £100. It also gives guests pre-booked access to a catwalk show and a talk or panel.
4. The shopping experience is more curated than ever
We’ve taken everything we’ve learned over the past four years of Stylist Live events and applied them to the curation of the best brands - big and small.
5. Elizabeth Day, Vicky McClure and Aisling Bea are just some of the amazing speakers
The main stage line up of seriously brilliant women (and some men) will empower and motivate you, give you self care tools, get you standing up and singing and make you laugh your socks off.
6. Our fashion team are on hand
Get expert advice on what to wear as Stylist’s fashion team translate the latest trends for the ultimate catwalk experience.
Stylist Live LUXE runs over 8 - 10 November. Early bird tickets on sale now £60 (finishing 28 July), and general admission will be £80 (starting from the 29 July).
HERE ARE SOME OF THE EVENTS TAKING PLACE AT STYLIST LIVE LUXE 2019
Friday
Elizabeth Day
Holly Walsh and Philippa Perry
Joslyn Thompson Rule
Nadiya Hussain
Saturday
Aisling Bea
Lusia Omielan
Vicky McClure
Sunday
Cindy Gallop
Nikita Gill
Sofie Hagen
Images: Tom Oldham / Stylist / Getty
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.