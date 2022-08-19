Stylist Live: meet the brands joining us at the Truman Brewery
Ready for the return of our festival of inspiration? Here’s a selection of just some of the incredible brands you’ll find at Stylist Live.
Every day our editors share their favourite brands and latest finds, from eyeshadow palettes to must-have homeware pieces. Stylist Live is where you’ll find everything the Stylist team loves in one place.
From 11 to 13 November, the Truman Brewery in east London will be filled with over 100 pop-ups curated by those very same editors. Join us and discover your next beauty obsession, fashion favourites or new literary heroine. Plus, meet independent brands you won’t find anywhere else.
Keep scrolling for a preview of the brands joining us at Stylist Live…
Black & Beech
Feminist slogans, statement T-shirts and books about activism. Say no more, we’re obsessed. Not only will you find iconic quotes engraved on Elizabeth Warren-inspired necklaces at the Black & Beech stand, but there’s also anti-racist literature, luxurious knitwear and graphic prints.
Q+A
Here to demystify the world of skincare, Q+A strips back excessively complicated formulas to celebrate the power of clean, natural ingredients. The collection includes a Barrier Defence Face Cream, Hyaluronic Acid Cleanser and Caffeine Eye Serum, all at refreshingly affordable prices.
If you needed any more reasons not to miss Q+A, drop by for a chance to win a prize from the lucky-dip bathtub.
Luxtra
Timeless handbags that look like they’re made from the softest of leathers. But don’t let the gloriously sleek aesthetic fool you: Luxtra bags are all vegan. That’s right, these beauties are made from apple, cactus, pineapple, mango and corn-based materials.
East End Prints
Is your flat in need of an update? Adorn your walls with your favourite cocktails and revel in these pleasing designs from East End Prints.
Rare Birds Book Club
Meet your literary matchmaker. Head to Rare Birds Book Club to uncover inspiring, uplifting and iconic female authors.
Even better, let them do the work for you and buy a book subscription to get the best new fiction through your letterbox every month.
Cartilage Cartel
Specialising in curated ear stacks, Cartilage Cartel helps you achieve the ultimate stylised ear look with studs, hoops, cuffs and drop earrings.
Four Pillars Gin
Negroni lovers, this one’s for you. Four Pillars has created an award-winning gin specifically to go in a negroni, which is packed with aromatic spices and fresh botanicals.
If you’re not big on the Italian cocktail, fear not. Other bestsellers include a classic dry gin, shiraz gin and a savoury olive leaf gin.
Mister Free’d
Name a better duo than chips and dips, we’ll wait…
Mister Free’d is on a mission to give snack lovers crave-worthy and planet-friendly tortilla chips. Plus, all flavours are gluten-free and vegan – even the cheezie cheese pack.
For sponsor opportunities please contact Katie Holcroft at katie.holcroft@stylist.co.uk
For brand opportunities please contact Kellyann Prior at kellyann.prior@stylist.co.uk