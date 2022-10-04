Picture this: it’s early November and you’re diving into your VIP goody bag to discover bestselling skincare, must-have make-up and premium treats, while simultaneously witnessing the marvels of Stylist Live 2022.

That’s right, the Stylist Live VIP experience is back and with limited VIP tickets remaining, you’ll need to snap yours up soon.

And now that the event is fast approaching, we thought we’d reveal more details of the VIP experience so you can share in our excitement.