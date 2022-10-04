Stylist Live: what’s included with your VIP ticket?
After three years of waiting, Stylist Live is just around the corner, and with it comes our latest unmissable VIP experience…
Picture this: it’s early November and you’re diving into your VIP goody bag to discover bestselling skincare, must-have make-up and premium treats, while simultaneously witnessing the marvels of Stylist Live 2022.
That’s right, the Stylist Live VIP experience is back and with limited VIP tickets remaining, you’ll need to snap yours up soon.
And now that the event is fast approaching, we thought we’d reveal more details of the VIP experience so you can share in our excitement.
VIP guests get exclusive entry into the lounge, where you can relax with friends, a drink in one hand and food in the other. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a VIP pass, you’ll also be walking away with a beauty and chocolate-filled bag containing products worth over £250 to make your friends very jealous.
But that’s not all… This year, we’re bringing you the Wheel Of Dreams – a spinning wheel of fun where you could win wow-worthy prizes.
Read on for a breakdown of what’s included with your VIP ticket…
Our best ever goody bag worth over £250
As always, we’ve gone overboard on the VIP goody bag, and this year’s is set to be our best yet. It’s filled to the brim with gifts from Elemis, Huda Beauty, Charles Worthington, Rare Beauty and many more.
Complimentary drinks
Treat yourself to a drink from the VIP bar or stay hydrated with soft drinks from Dash Water, Remedy Kombucha and Jimmy’s Iced Coffee.
Food for fuel
Tired from all that shopping? We’ve got you covered. Head to the VIP lounge to fuel your day with complimentary food from Island Poké, Swegan Kitchen and The Mac Factory. You’ll also find snacks from Pip & Nut, Simply Roasted and more at the grazing station.
Wheel Of Dreams
Feeling lucky? Take a spin on the brand-new Wheel of Dreams for a chance to win some incredible prizes. Every VIP pass holder will get a spin on the Wheel Of Dreams, where you can win prizes from Glossier, Urban Decay, Caudalie, L’Occitane En Provence, Cotton On, Made, Grind, Mejuri, Dr Paw Paw, Faith In Nature and many more!
Watch this space for more details on what you could win.
Priority catwalk access
Get expert advice on what to wear as our fashion editors translate the latest trends for the ultimate catwalk experience. Expect joyful pinks, cosy knits and dopamine-fuelled make-up looks.
Stylist Live runs from 11 - 13 November. General admission tickets are available at £26 and VIP passes at £95.
With limited VIP passes available (and less than 40 Saturday VIP tickets remaining), we recommend booking soon so you don’t miss out on the luxe experience!