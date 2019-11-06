Stylist LUXE 2019 is nearly here – this is everything you need to know

Stylist Live is back in November, but we’re doing things a little differently this year….
Introducing Stylist Live LUXE: the festival of inspiration which will explore everything you love about Stylist magazine through panel discussions, celebrity interviews, creative workshops and much more.
Author and podcaster Elizabeth Day, actor Vicky McClure, comedian Aisling Bea, and award-winning journalist Reni Eddo-Lodge are just some of the amazing speakers taking to the stage for empowering talks.
And that’s not all…
GOODY BAG
This year’s goody bag has got to be the best one yet. Worth over £215, it’s jam packed full of full-sized products from our favourite brands such as Pixi, Huda Beauty, Keihl’s, Elemis, Living Proof, Sport FX and many more.
CATWALK
The Stylist Catwalk supported by BaByliss will showcase the very best of the autumn/winter 2019 high street, with the Stylist fashion team curating an exclusive edit of the hottest items to add to your wardrobe. Your ticket guarantees you access to the shows, so get there early and bag a spot in the FROW.
VENDING MACHINE OF DREAMS
Our famous Vending Machine is returning this year, with prizes bigger and better than any other year before. Try your hand for a chance to win wow-worthy prizes from the likes of Dermalogica, LNDR, Charlotte Simone, Miller Harris, Candy Kittens, Bulgari Hotels, SUQQU, Elemis, Pommery, Callaly, Molton Brown, plus Sandals who are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an all-inclusive holiday to 2 to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island.
SHOPPING
This year, we are specially curating our ever-so-popular boutique pop-ups to bring you the best shopping experience to date. Brands will be offering everything from immersive experiences and exclusive discounts to complimentary makeovers and free goody bags with purchases – this will be THE place to get your Christmas shopping done, beautify yourself and indulge in the latest products.
PAMPERING
Our shop floor will be bursting with some of the UK’s top beauty brands, hosting new products and offering a range of amazing discounts and free gifts. They will be offering complimentary blow-dries, makeovers, skincare consultations, massages and more to make you feel extremely fancy indeed.
STYLIST’S BEAUTY AREA
We’ve teamed up with Blow London to offer you complimentary makeovers in our Stylist Beauty area.
FOOD
Feeling hungry? We’ve got you covered. Our lovely friends at Anna Mae’s are offering every guest a portion of their delicious mac and cheese, and for dessert you can go grab a mouth-watering cookie from Blondie’s Kitchen. There will also be plenty of food to purchase from the likes of Island Poké, Detox kitchen and more.
MUSIC
Once you’re done being pampered, have had your fix of inspiration and eaten your way through our delicious street food, you can sit down and chill while some of the lovely DJs from the Krystal Roxx collective, Superfoxx, play some tunes to get you in the mood for your evening ahead.
SPEAKERS
Get ready to be inspired, laugh your socks off and learn to become your best self with our host of experts, celebs and comedians here to entertain through the weekend. Your ticket will get you entry to all talks on your chosen day and the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure, This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay, The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and This Way Up’s Aisling Bea. See the full-line up below.
Guests are welcome to join us for three days over 8 - 10 November at our new home Magazine London, which is located just next to the 02.
There’s still time to buy a ticket, so grab your Stylist Live LUXE ticket here. We can’t wait to see you there!
Here is the full Stylist Live Luxe lineup
FRIDAY 8 NOVEMBER
11:00—11:30
BUILD YOUR BRAND & KNOW YOUR WORTH: THE NATWEST BUSINESS BRUNCH
KUBI SPRINGER, ALEX HOLDER
12:30—13:00
THE WORLD ACCORDING TO AISLING
AISLING BEA
15:30—16:00
LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER SELF
NADIYA HUSSAIN, BRYONY GORDON
18:00—18:30
THE BEST MEDICINE WITH ADAM KAY
ADAM KAY
SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER
11:00—11:30
STRONG SESSION! EXERCISE: BACK TO BASICS
JOSLYN THOMPSON RULE
12:30—13:00
STRONG SESSION: WHY EVERY WOMAN SHOULD KNOW MORE ABOUT THEIR BODY
EMMA BARNETT
14:00—14:30
VICKY MCCLURE: YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF
VICKY MCCLURE
15:30—16:00
BEAUTY REIMAGINED: THE POLITICS OF WOMEN AND BEAUTY
STELLA CREASY MP
17:00—17:30
FEMALE IS NOT A GENRE
CANDICE CARTY-WILLIAMS
18:00—17:30
BREXIT: THE AFTERMATH
SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER
11:00—11:30
SUNDAY ASSEMBLY
SANDERSON JONES
12:30—13:00
STYLIST SUNDAY PAPERS
KEMAH BOB, SOFIE HAGEN, SUSAN WOKOMA
13:00—13:30
TALKING ABOUT RACE: 2020
15:30—16:00
REAL BODIES, REAL SEX
CHIDERA EGGERUE AKA THE SLUMFLOWER, CINDY GALLOP
17:00—17:30
REMARKABLE WOMEN: GEN Z
JAMIE-LEE O’DONNELL, SAOIRSE-MONICA JACKSON, NIKITA GILL, VICK HOPE
18:00—18:30
DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE’S BIG FINISH
DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE
Images: Stylist, Dries van Noten
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…
Recommended by Hollie Richardson
Life
“Why learning how to fail is the key to our liberation”
People
Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure talks social media dangers and the healing power of music
Long Reads
Nadiya Hussain reveals reality of living with debilitating panic attacks
Long Reads
Nikita Gill on how poetry has the power to transform your life