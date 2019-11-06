Stylist LUXE 2019 is nearly here – this is everything you need to know

Introducing Stylist Live LUXE: the festival of inspiration which will explore everything you love about Stylist magazine through panel discussions, celebrity interviews, creative workshops and much more. Author and podcaster Elizabeth Day, actor Vicky McClure, comedian Aisling Bea, and award-winning journalist Reni Eddo-Lodge are just some of the amazing speakers taking to the stage for empowering talks. And that’s not all…

GOODY BAG This year’s goody bag has got to be the best one yet. Worth over £215, it’s jam packed full of full-sized products from our favourite brands such as Pixi, Huda Beauty, Keihl’s, Elemis, Living Proof, Sport FX and many more. CATWALK The Stylist Catwalk supported by BaByliss will showcase the very best of the autumn/winter 2019 high street, with the Stylist fashion team curating an exclusive edit of the hottest items to add to your wardrobe. Your ticket guarantees you access to the shows, so get there early and bag a spot in the FROW.

Matilda Egere-Cooper, Founder of Fly Girl Collective and Dior Bediako, Founder of Pepper Your Talk talk at last year’s Stylist Live.

VENDING MACHINE OF DREAMS Our famous Vending Machine is returning this year, with prizes bigger and better than any other year before. Try your hand for a chance to win wow-worthy prizes from the likes of Dermalogica, LNDR, Charlotte Simone, Miller Harris, Candy Kittens, Bulgari Hotels, SUQQU, Elemis, Pommery, Callaly, Molton Brown, plus Sandals who are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an all-inclusive holiday to 2 to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. SHOPPING This year, we are specially curating our ever-so-popular boutique pop-ups to bring you the best shopping experience to date. Brands will be offering everything from immersive experiences and exclusive discounts to complimentary makeovers and free goody bags with purchases – this will be THE place to get your Christmas shopping done, beautify yourself and indulge in the latest products. PAMPERING Our shop floor will be bursting with some of the UK’s top beauty brands, hosting new products and offering a range of amazing discounts and free gifts. They will be offering complimentary blow-dries, makeovers, skincare consultations, massages and more to make you feel extremely fancy indeed.

STYLIST’S BEAUTY AREA We’ve teamed up with Blow London to offer you complimentary makeovers in our Stylist Beauty area. FOOD Feeling hungry? We’ve got you covered. Our lovely friends at Anna Mae’s are offering every guest a portion of their delicious mac and cheese, and for dessert you can go grab a mouth-watering cookie from Blondie’s Kitchen. There will also be plenty of food to purchase from the likes of Island Poké, Detox kitchen and more.

MUSIC Once you’re done being pampered, have had your fix of inspiration and eaten your way through our delicious street food, you can sit down and chill while some of the lovely DJs from the Krystal Roxx collective, Superfoxx, play some tunes to get you in the mood for your evening ahead. SPEAKERS Get ready to be inspired, laugh your socks off and learn to become your best self with our host of experts, celebs and comedians here to entertain through the weekend. Your ticket will get you entry to all talks on your chosen day and the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure, This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay, The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and This Way Up’s Aisling Bea. See the full-line up below.

Vicky McClure will speak at Stylist Live LUXE.

Guests are welcome to join us for three days over 8 - 10 November at our new home Magazine London, which is located just next to the 02. There’s still time to buy a ticket, so grab your Stylist Live LUXE ticket here. We can’t wait to see you there! Here is the full Stylist Live Luxe lineup FRIDAY 8 NOVEMBER 11:00—11:30 BUILD YOUR BRAND & KNOW YOUR WORTH: THE NATWEST BUSINESS BRUNCH KUBI SPRINGER, ALEX HOLDER 12:30—13:00 THE WORLD ACCORDING TO AISLING AISLING BEA 15:30—16:00 LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER SELF NADIYA HUSSAIN, BRYONY GORDON 18:00—18:30 THE BEST MEDICINE WITH ADAM KAY ADAM KAY SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 11:00—11:30 STRONG SESSION! EXERCISE: BACK TO BASICS JOSLYN THOMPSON RULE 12:30—13:00 STRONG SESSION: WHY EVERY WOMAN SHOULD KNOW MORE ABOUT THEIR BODY EMMA BARNETT 14:00—14:30 VICKY MCCLURE: YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF VICKY MCCLURE 15:30—16:00 BEAUTY REIMAGINED: THE POLITICS OF WOMEN AND BEAUTY STELLA CREASY MP 17:00—17:30 FEMALE IS NOT A GENRE CANDICE CARTY-WILLIAMS 18:00—17:30 BREXIT: THE AFTERMATH SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER 11:00—11:30 SUNDAY ASSEMBLY SANDERSON JONES 12:30—13:00 STYLIST SUNDAY PAPERS KEMAH BOB, SOFIE HAGEN, SUSAN WOKOMA 13:00—13:30 TALKING ABOUT RACE: 2020 15:30—16:00 REAL BODIES, REAL SEX CHIDERA EGGERUE AKA THE SLUMFLOWER, CINDY GALLOP 17:00—17:30 REMARKABLE WOMEN: GEN Z JAMIE-LEE O’DONNELL, SAOIRSE-MONICA JACKSON, NIKITA GILL, VICK HOPE 18:00—18:30 DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE’S BIG FINISH DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE

