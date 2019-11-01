Chidera Eggerue AKA The Slumflower is an author and lifestyle blogger who breaks the mould. She’s ballsy and controversial and if you’ve not come across a media storm of her causing, have you been hiding under a rock? Whether it’s a sea of empowered women sharing pictures of their saggy boobs, or angered masses outraged that a feminist says she expects a man to take care of her financially, she’s a force to be reckoned with. At the core of her messages, she teaches us the importance of self-love, self-care, self-respect, healthy relationships and feeling complete by yourself without the need for external validation. Don’t miss her in the Real bodies, Real sex talk at Stylist Live LUXE on Sunday 10 November and, in the meantime, here are our five reasons why we love her.

1. She’s unapologetically herself

The word influencer gets thrown around but her large online impact continues to make waves; she never shies away from controversy and her influence on youth culture and beyond is significant. So firmly in the public eye and open to so much criticism, she stays true to herself.

2. Her book “What A Time To Be Alone” is inspiring in its content and its creation.

3. She brought us #saggyboobsmatter

She champions body positivity in novel and open minded ways. In 2017, Eggerue started #SaggyBoobsMatter to challenge the convention that women must wear a bra if their breasts sag. As a teenager she felt insecure because her breasts did not look like those of the model on the packaging of her bra. Eggerue believes “There is enough room for everybody in the body positivity movement. But we must work together to make room for those more marginalised than us.”

4. She puts a focus on black beauty standards

Eggerue posted about her traction alopecia to her 250k Instagram followers, telling people she does “NOT owe them ‘laid edges’” and black girls “don’t owe anybody perfection.” She also adds “Any comments from a certain demographic that attempt to derail this conversation/centre whiteness will be deleted and the account will be blocked so sit this one out if that’s you.” Yes everyone faces pressures from society but not all of those pressures affect everyone, or do so in the same way. She’s not going to let anyone ‘all lives matter’ her conversations.

5. To check out her lewk

We can spend forever talking about her brilliant mind and her activism and that is what won her the position she’s in now. But we can still acknowledge her never-boring fashion sense and her wig game. Worth coming just to see what fire she’s serving.