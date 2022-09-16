Stylist Live VIP: Here’s what’s in our best ever goody bag worth over £250
Not got your hands on a highly coveted VIP pass yet? Now’s the time as we give you a first look at what’s included in the goody bag and what’s happening in the exclusive VIP lounge.
We previously announced the return of our beloved festival of inspiration, which is taking place on 11-13 November in its shiny new home right in the middle of Shoreditch. We’ve teased you with our first speakers and market pop-ups, and now we’re finally spilling the beans on what you’ll take home if you’re joining us as a VIP guest.
This year’s goody bag is set to be our best ever. It’s jam-packed with goodies from our favourite brands including Elemis, Huda Beauty, Charles Worthington, Rare Beauty and many more.
Not only does your VIP pass include this incredible goody bag, but you’ll receive complimentary food from Swegan Kitchen, refreshments from Jimmy’s Iced Coffee and Dash Water and, of course, drinks from the VIP bar. With more surprises still to be announced, we recommend snapping up tickets now.
Stylist VIP pass, £95, includes:
- Goody bag worth over £250
- Fast-track entry to Stylist Live
- Priority catwalk access
- Access to VIP lounge and bar
- Premium VIP drinks and refreshments
- Free drink on arrival
- Celebrity interviews, inspirational talks and can’t-miss entertainment
- Access to the Stylist Live market with 100+ pop-ups
Scroll down to meet your goody bag of dreams…
Elemis Rose Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £27
It’s a bestseller for a reason and this time the nation’s favourite cleanser is packed with English Rose Oleo Extract, perfect for sensitive skin. The sumptuously smooth balm melts away make-up and does wonders for your skin’s natural barriers.
Skin Trust Club Microbiome Kit, £99
Forever battling dry skin? Or perhaps you’ve never found the right fix for an oily T-zone. Consider your prayers answered… In every VIP goody bag, you’ll find an invitation to redeem an at-home skin testing kit from skincare innovators Skin Trust Club.
The kit will give you a personalised profile of your skin microbiome so you can track your skin health and curate a targeted routine to give your skin the love it deserves.
Huda Beauty Plumping Lip Gloss, £21
Say goodbye to your favourite matte lipstick, gloss is back in a big way and we are here for it.
Charles Worthington ShinePlex Glossing Mist, £7.99
Spritz this mist to add a little shine to lacklustre locks. Not only is this the perfect finishing touch to any style, it’s enriched with vitamin C to keep your hair healthy.
Rare Beauty Volumizing Mascara Mini, £10
This universal eye-hugging brush lifts, lengthens, curls and delivers volume to every lash from every angle. The addition of castor oil to the formula also ensures your lashes stay conditioned and well-nourished.
Kent Hair Brush, £11.50
Keep flyaways at bay with this non-scratch bristle brush perfect for smoothing out locks. Strong enough to banish tangles but smooth enough to prevent tugging, the brush promotes shine by distributing natural oils across your scalp.
Mirabeau Rosé, £3.50
Fruity aromas meet zesty notes for a tasty and refreshing wine. Enjoy as you walk around the Stylist Live market, take a seat at the catwalk or take home and save for your next wine emergency.
111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Face Mask, £22
Supercharge your skin with this hydrogel mask favoured by celebrities and make-up artists alike. Formulated with hexapeptides and rose, the mask delivers a radiant glow like nothing else.
Dr Pawpaw Overnight Lipmask, £4.75
Our regular skincare routines often miss out a key step… our lips. Dr Pawpaw’s mask is packed full of pawpaw, aloe vera and olive oil for an intense lip treatment to plump lips and smooth any fine lines.
Batiste Dry Shampoo, £4.25
A bathroom cabinet must-have that we’ve found countless uses for, from pre-Zoom touch-ups to a festival saviour.
Mii Cosmetics Cuticle Oil, £11
Bring the luxury of the salon home and treat your cuticles to some TLC. This super-hydrating formula nourishes the driest of nail beds with sweet almond oil, lemon oil plus vitamins E and F.
Lixirskin Universal Cream, £29
Say hello to this day moisturiser, night cream and serum base all in one. Simplify your routine and keep this on hand for dewy skin whatever the time of day.
Nomo Chocolate Advent Calendar, £5
The festive season is just around the corner – and yes, we’re excited about it. So much so that we’re gifting you a vegan advent calendar filled with caramel and sea salt chocolate and creamy chocolate drops. Christmas here we come!
Stylist Live is our festival of inspiration where we celebrate everything you love most about Stylist. It is THE event to go with your friends for laugh-out-loud entertainment, unique shopping experiences and some much-needed pampering. We promise you’ll leave feeling utterly inspired with an almighty spring in your step.
VIP passes are limited, so we encourage you to book now so you don’t miss out on the access-all-areas experience.
