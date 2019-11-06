Stylist Live LUXE is nearly here – this is everything you need to know

Stylist Live is back in November, but we’re doing things a little differently this year….

Introducing Stylist Live LUXE: the festival of inspiration which will explore everything you love about Stylist magazine through panel discussions, celebrity interviews, creative workshops and much more.

Author and podcaster Elizabeth Day, actor Vicky McClure, comedian Aisling Bea, and award-winning journalist Reni Eddo-Lodge are just some of the amazing speakers taking to the stage for empowering talks. 

And that’s not all…

GOODY BAG

This year’s goody bag has got to be the best one yet. Worth over £215, it’s jam packed full of full-sized products from our favourite brands such as Pixi, Huda Beauty, Keihl’s, Elemis, Living Proof, Sport FX and many more. 

CATWALK

The Stylist Catwalk supported by BaByliss will showcase the very best of the autumn/winter 2019 high street, with the Stylist fashion team curating an exclusive edit of the hottest items to add to your wardrobe. Your ticket guarantees you access to the shows, so get there early and bag a spot in the FROW.

Matilda Egere-Cooper, Founder of Fly Girl Collective and Dior Bediako, Founder of Pepper Your Talk talk at last year’s Stylist Live. 

VENDING MACHINE OF DREAMS

Our famous Vending Machine is returning this year, with prizes bigger and better than any other year before. Try your hand for a chance to win wow-worthy prizes from the likes of Dermalogica, LNDR, Charlotte Simone, Miller Harris, Candy Kittens, Bulgari Hotels, SUQQU, Elemis, Pommery, Callaly, Molton Brown, plus Sandals who are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an all-inclusive holiday to 2 to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. 

SHOPPING

This year, we are specially curating our ever-so-popular boutique pop-ups to bring you the best shopping experience to date. Brands will be offering everything from immersive experiences and exclusive discounts to complimentary makeovers and free goody bags with purchases – this will be THE place to get your Christmas shopping done, beautify yourself and indulge in the latest products.

PAMPERING

Our shop floor will be bursting with some of the UK’s top beauty brands, hosting new products and offering a range of amazing discounts and free gifts. They will be offering complimentary blow-dries, makeovers, skincare consultations, massages and more to make you feel extremely fancy indeed. 

STYLIST’S BEAUTY AREA

We’ve teamed up with Blow London to offer you complimentary makeovers in our Stylist Beauty area.

FOOD

Feeling hungry? We’ve got you covered. Our lovely friends at Anna Mae’s are offering every guest a portion of their delicious mac and cheese, and for dessert you can go grab a mouth-watering cookie from Blondie’s Kitchen. There will also be plenty of food to purchase from the likes of Island Poké, Detox kitchen and more. 

MUSIC

Once you’re done being pampered, have had your fix of inspiration and eaten your way through our delicious street food, you can sit down and chill while some of the lovely DJs from the Krystal Roxx collective, Superfoxx, play some tunes to get you in the mood for your evening ahead.

SPEAKERS

Get ready to be inspired, laugh your socks off and learn to become your best self with our host of experts, celebs and comedians here to entertain through the weekend. Your ticket will get you entry to all talks on your chosen day and the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure, This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay, The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and This Way Up’s Aisling Bea. See the full-line up below.

Vicky McClure
Vicky McClure will speak at Stylist Live LUXE.

Guests are welcome to join us for three days over 8 - 10 November at our new home Magazine London, which is located just next to the 02.

There’s still time to buy a ticket, so grab your Stylist Live LUXE ticket here. We can’t wait to see you there!

Here is the full Stylist Live Luxe lineup

FRIDAY 8 NOVEMBER

11:00—11:30

BUILD YOUR BRAND & KNOW YOUR WORTH: THE NATWEST BUSINESS BRUNCH

KUBI SPRINGER, ALEX HOLDER

12:30—13:00

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO AISLING

AISLING BEA

15:30—16:00

LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER SELF

NADIYA HUSSAIN, BRYONY GORDON

18:00—18:30

THE BEST MEDICINE WITH ADAM KAY

ADAM KAY

SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

11:00—11:30

STRONG SESSION! EXERCISE: BACK TO BASICS

JOSLYN THOMPSON RULE

12:30—13:00

STRONG SESSION: WHY EVERY WOMAN SHOULD KNOW MORE ABOUT THEIR BODY

EMMA BARNETT

14:00—14:30

VICKY MCCLURE: YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF

VICKY MCCLURE

15:30—16:00

BEAUTY REIMAGINED: THE POLITICS OF WOMEN AND BEAUTY

STELLA CREASY MP

17:00—17:30

FEMALE IS NOT A GENRE

CANDICE CARTY-WILLIAMS

18:00—17:30

BREXIT: THE AFTERMATH

SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

11:00—11:30

SUNDAY ASSEMBLY

SANDERSON JONES

12:30—13:00

STYLIST SUNDAY PAPERS

KEMAH BOB, SOFIE HAGEN, SUSAN WOKOMA

13:00—13:30

TALKING ABOUT RACE: 2020

15:30—16:00

REAL BODIES, REAL SEX

CHIDERA EGGERUE AKA THE SLUMFLOWER, CINDY GALLOP

17:00—17:30

REMARKABLE WOMEN: GEN Z

JAMIE-LEE O’DONNELL, SAOIRSE-MONICA JACKSON, NIKITA GILL, VICK HOPE

18:00—18:30

DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE’S BIG FINISH

DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE

