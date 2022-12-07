Here’s our selection of fashion, home and accessories pieces from independent brands that will make perfect gifts for your hard-to-buy-for Secret Santa.
Secret Santa: two little words that so many of us dread hearing, whether it’s at work, home or with your friend group. Being randomly allocated someone to buy a present for is often a difficult task, especially if you have a strict budget to stick to and don’t know them all that well.
But there are a few failsafe gifting items that almost everyone would be pleased to find under their Christmas tree (or the make-do office plant covered in fairy lights). From stationery and candles to beauty items, there are certain products you just can’t go wrong with, especially when they’re from an independent brand that’s sure to add that special finishing touch.
Luckily, Stylist has its very own marketplace of products by independent brands, and we’ve curated some of the best products to buy for your Secret Santa this Christmas, available at The Drop. From fashion and interiors to beauty, there’s something for everyone here…
Faye&Mamie DIY Paint Your Own Candle Kit
Whether you’re a Diptyque fanatic or tapered twist worshipper, too many candles are never enough. The problem of living in a candle-obsessed society? Finding ones that aren’t already on everyone else’s sideboards is a quest all of its own. Luckily, London-based Danish DIY brand Fay&Mamie has come to the rescue with its candle-making kit.
Available in six shades – cream, light pink, light grey, light green, light blue and dark blue – the kit comes with four candles, three paints, and different-sized stamps so you can create patterns like clouds, polka dots, flowers and more. With the kit wrapped in a cool recyclable paper bag, it’s the perfect gift for all the crafty, tablescaping fans in your life. You’ll be hard-pressed not to throw in one for yourself while you’re at it…
Catherine Colebrook Giant Personalised Hot Water Bottle
If you’re still resisting putting the heating on, Catherine Colebrook’s personalised print hot water bottles are about to become your new best friend. Available in both classic Liberty print and on-trend gingham in various colours – with the option to also add a white initial of your choice, making them perfect for gifting. The extra-large size will keep you warm and snug whether you’re working from home or bingeing on the latest Netflix release (not to mention helping to relieve painful cramps come that time of the month).
Shop Catherine Colebrook giant personalised hot water bottle, £26
Anouska Georgia London Seychelles Earrings
We know summer is all about the dress, but these Seychelles earrings from jewellery brand Anouska Georgia London give your favourite frocks a serious run for their money. The combination of a glossy shell with its complementary-coloured tassels is the perfect way to add texture to your earring collection, not to mention ideal for those who prefer a Scandi-inspired neutral look. And at this price? We advise you not to wait…
Nightire Organic Bamboo Eyemask
Nightire’s organic bamboo masks block out light, blue screens and the rest of the world. Lightweight and breathable, these beauties are the perfect partner to a good snooze. What makes them one of the best eye masks around is that bamboo is kind to skin and antibacterial which is especially important for the sensitive eye area. There are a variety of bright and beautiful patterns to choose from plus they’re creating an extra special price of £15 (usually £18) for The Drop by Stylist customers. Sweet dreams…
Eclat Skin London Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads
Vitamin C is a skincare essential thanks to its proven ability to brighten skin and protect from harmful toxins. Infused with soothing, moisturising natural ingredients (think aloe leaf juice, green tea and chicory root extract) in addition to vitamin C, these hydrogel eye pads will help you feel and look fresh after a busy weekend or bad night’s sleep.
With over 70% off on The Drop, add them into your at-home self-care routine or gift to a friend who needs an excuse to slow down.
Rock On Ruby Personalised Make-Up Bag
This is the perfect personalised gift for any make-up lover. Also, a make-up bag upgrade never goes amiss. Choose the initials to be displayed on the front in a funky retro font in your choice of six different colours.
Paperkin Designs Personalised Gold Foil Notebook
Heading back to the office only to find a depleted stationery cupboard that hasn’t been restocked since 2020? Allow us to introduce you to Paperkin Designs’ personalised A5 notebook – available in five chic pastel colours – that’ll make you the envy of your colleagues.
Whether you choose initials, a name or a special date or word, the gold foil detail on the front of the notebook adds a personalised touch that’ll make that monthly budget meeting slightly more bearable. Of course, the 80-page notebooks can also be used as a journal, a travel diary and more, making them an ideal gift for everyone in your life.
Shop Paperkin Designs Personalised Gold Foil Notebook, £16.50
HAM Working Rabbit Mug
HAM’s designs are some of our all-time favourites: the monochrome bunnies leaping off chairs or working hard immediately bring cheer to our hearts. So it’s rather lovely that the brand is offering a special The Drop by Stylist price on its fine china Working Rabbit mug. The perfect tea mugs (we bought one for ourselves and have tested lots of tea in it), they’re hand decorated in Stoke-On-Trent, come in a HAM gift box and they’re dishwasher and microwave safe. You need one in your life.
Images: courtesy of brands