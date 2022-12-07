Secret Santa: two little words that so many of us dread hearing, whether it’s at work, home or with your friend group. Being randomly allocated someone to buy a present for is often a difficult task, especially if you have a strict budget to stick to and don’t know them all that well.

But there are a few failsafe gifting items that almost everyone would be pleased to find under their Christmas tree (or the make-do office plant covered in fairy lights). From stationery and candles to beauty items, there are certain products you just can’t go wrong with, especially when they’re from an independent brand that’s sure to add that special finishing touch.