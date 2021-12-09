What are the current UK travel restrictions?

In light of the rising cases, testing requirements have already tightened for those coming in to the country. All travellers to the UK, regardless of vaccination status, must take a PCR test within two days of arrival and isolate until they get a negative result. From 7 December 2021, all England-bound passengers must present a negative Covid test (either lateral flow or PCR) taken within 48 hours of departure. Free NHS lateral flow tests are not valid for this purpose.

However, for outgoing travellers, 11 countries are on the UK’s revived red list: Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. Others in the region or beyond could still be added at short notice, but for the moment the vast majority of countries present no great barriers to travel.

As many countries have different requirements, the UK government advises checking foreign travel advice for all countries you will visit or travel through, including rules on social distancing, mask wearing, vaccine passports and quarantining.

You must also arrange any Covid-19 tests you will need to enter the countries that you intend to travel to ahead of your trip.

“The price of Covid tests required for travel can vary hugely, from about £35 to £200+, so factor these costs into your holiday budget,” shares Oli Townsend of MoneySavingExpert. “As we’ve seen recently, the rules can change quickly, and you could end up needing tests you weren’t expecting. It’s crucial to also check the rules and tests required for the destination you’re travelling to.”

“As well as the price, check test provider reviews and results turnaround time. You often pay more for faster results, so there’s a trade-off between cost and the time you may need to self-isolate. For day-two PCR tests for example, home testing kits are generally cheapest, but results may take longer as you need to send or drop off your sample which will add time. Taking your test at an airport clinic is safest for speed as you can get tested immediately on arrival, but this tends to be the priciest option.”