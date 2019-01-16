Studies have shown that sharing new experiences can be the key to a passionate and enduring relationship. And there sure is nothing sweeter than escaping from the city for a few days with your other half on a romantic getaway.

While romance can often equate to extravagance, an amorous retreat for two does not have to mean blowing the big bucks. From secluded romantic cottages to pretty Airbnbs, there are lots of affordable breaks for couples near London.

We have scoured the country and rounded up the UK’s most romantic weekend breaks near London for no more than £300 a go. So you can have that couples mini break and it doesn’t have to break the bank. Enjoy!