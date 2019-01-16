17 romantic weekend breaks for £300 or less
Love birds, we think you’re going to fall head over heels for these romantic getaways near London all under £300, making them some of the most affordable mini breaks for couples around.
Studies have shown that sharing new experiences can be the key to a passionate and enduring relationship. And there sure is nothing sweeter than escaping from the city for a few days with your other half on a romantic getaway.
While romance can often equate to extravagance, an amorous retreat for two does not have to mean blowing the big bucks. From secluded romantic cottages to pretty Airbnbs, there are lots of affordable breaks for couples near London.
We have scoured the country and rounded up the UK’s most romantic weekend breaks near London for no more than £300 a go. So you can have that couples mini break and it doesn’t have to break the bank. Enjoy!
Burley Manor
New Forest, Hampshire
This 13th century manor has everything a romantic weekend away could wish for. Surrounded by acres of deer-strewn land, with glowing sunsets and misty mornings, it really is an escape from the bustle of everyday life. Inside, the rooms strike the balance of homely and lavish, offering free standing baths and ornate headboards next to jars of homemade cookies.
Classic doubles from £252 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Ask to be treated to the calming Temple Spa spa for the most relaxing and fragrant facial of your life.
The Green House
Bournemouth, Dorset
Stay at this elegant eco-hotel on the Dorset coast and indulge in a sustainable manner. Seeing as you’re doing your bit for planet Earth, why not treat yourself to a large double room which comes with a reclaimed Victorian roll top bath?
Small double rooms available from £158 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Make your stay extra-romantic with rose petals on the bed and champagne in your room on arrival or reserve a luxury picnic hamper and head to the beach for an evening by the sea.
thegreenhousehotel.co.uk
The Linen Shed
Faversham, Kent
This boho-chic guesthouse is set amidst the rolling downs and fruit orchards that surround the picturesque village of Boughton-under-Blean in Kent. Vintage glamour and French-inspired design set the low-key tone.
Double rooms available from £170 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Ask owner and gourmet chef, Vickie, to whip you up a picnic basket (complete with ring burner to cook your own crab cakes) to take to the beach.
thelinenshed.com
The Workshop
Tavistock, Devon
A country walk followed by a soak in a double-ended bath, an evening spent curled up on the sofa in front of the wood burner and a four poster to sleep in…arriving at this cottage will be just the beginning of a delightful weekend in Devon.
Cottage available from £180 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Wriggly Tin
Hambledon, Hampshire
For a weekend without distraction, settle down in one of the small but chic shepherd’s huts at Wriggly Tin. Set in a secluded meadow, surrounded by ancient woodland in the South Downs National Park, the vintage-inspired huts boast a wood-burning stove to keep you warm and have a fire-pit outside for an evening curled under a blanket roasting marshmallows.
Huts available from £216 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Make sure to order yourself a supper before you arrive for your first night’s stay - and a breakfast basket for the morning.
wrigglytinhuts.co.uk
The Churchill Hotel
York, Yorkshire
Whisk your sweetheart off to York for a weekend and stay in the stylish Grade II listed Churchill Hotel. Make an entrance on the sweeping staircase before enjoying an evening at the 2 AA Rosette restaurant, Dewsnaps.
Small double rooms available from £172 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Upgrade to a luxury room for a four poster bed and roll top bath or, for a night of true decadence, plump for the Prince of Wales suite.
The Rectory Hotel
Malmesbury, Wiltshire
The individually decorated rooms at this country retreat are a feast for the eyes, with his and hers sinks and little window seats. The chef aims to delight your taste buds with local, organic and foraged produce in the restaurant.
Double rooms available from £300 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
The Yurt, Lower Gockett Farm
Monmouth, Wales
In the heart of this working farm sits a secret garden in which you will find the Yurt, a romantic home for two. With award-winning pubs, canoeing on the River Wye or climbing and caving in the nearby forest all on offer, there’s no shortage of things to do.
The Yurt is available from £190 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Bring a bottle of red and pop into the farm to buy some artisan cheese made on site.
The Wall
Southampton, Hampshire
A boutique hotel nestled within Southampton’s medieval walls, boasting cosy, shabby chic rooms. In-room larders provide snacks a-plenty and the deli offers light bites, but if you fancy a heartier meal you can take a complimentary trip in the Land Rover to its sister restaurant for a sumptuous dinner for two in the New Forest.
Snug rooms available from £290 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Order a bottle of sparkling wine or champagne ready for your arrival.
The Black Hole
Winchester, Hampshire
Steeped in history, Winchester is a wonderful weekend destination and The Black Hole provides a lovely spot to rest your head. Pop up to the roof terrace for sweeping views over the city before crossing the road to sister restaurant, the Michelin-starred Black Rat, for a dinner for two.
Double rooms from £200 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
The Crown
Amersham, Buckinghamshire
Boasting a seasonal menu and contemporary rooms, a stay here is a treat indeed. For an extra-luxurious edge, upgrade to a Courtyard Suite which features a four-poster bed and a roll top bath, and opens directly onto the cobbled courtyard.
Double rooms available from £230 for a Friday to Sunday stay. A Courtyard Suite is available from £456 for two nights.
Blue Door Barns
Lewes, East Sussex
These glorious barns surround a candle-lit courtyard and provide a stylish sojourn by the sea. Explore the historic market town of Lewes, take a walk on Brighton’s pier or wander the South Downs Way before retreating to your snug abode.
Barns available from £270 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Pre-order a welcome hamper to enjoy a delicious breakfast for two in the comfort of your cottage.
Penally Abbey
Pembrokeshire, Wales
With stunning scenery at every turn and a restaurant that offers candlelit dining with sea views, this hotel has the go-to formula for a romantic weekend away. Upgrade to a room with a balcony to enjoy the views over a glass of wine, just the two of you.
Double rooms available from £290 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? For the ultimate indulgence, book an in-room spa treatment for two.
penally-abbey.com
Wingrove House
Alfriston, East Sussex
In the picturesque village of Alfriston in the South Downs National Park, this colonial-style house provides old-school charm with a modern touch. With Glyndebourne Opera House nearby, make it a weekend to remember with tickets to a performance, which provides a perfect excuse to get dressed up after a day spent in the surrounding countryside.
Double rooms available from £240 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
The Majestic Bus
Whitney-on-Wye, Herefordshire
Forget four walls, this getaway is all about four wheels. Parked up in the rolling hills of Herefordshire, the converted bus provides a surprisingly roomy weekend hideaway. With a cosy double bed and a wood burning stove, the solar-powered ride comes with a purpose built-bath house and plenty of tealights.
The bus is available from £180 for a Friday to Sunday stay depending on the season.
Weeke Barton
Dartmoor, Devon
This guesthouse in Dartmoor National Park is set in the rolling hills of the Teign Valley and provides a beautiful base for a weekend of outdoor adventures. Wild swimming, walking and cycling are all on the agenda and when you return feeling weary your hosts wills serve up a seasonal, local menu for dinner.
Double rooms available from £220 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
The Greenbank Hotel
Falmouth, Cornwall
Nestled on the water’s edge, the best rooms in this coastal hotel offer breathtaking harbour views. A romantic location that is rumoured to have inspired Wind in the Willows, it is sure to provide a great starting point to your adventures.
Double rooms available from £218 for a Friday to Sunday stay.
Something extra? Champagne, chocolates and flowers can all be provided ready for your arrival.
greenbank-hotel.co.uk
Images: Courtesy of venues / Joao Silas