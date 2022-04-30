All-inclusive holidays are often met with scepticism. To the unfamiliar, the idea of spending a week sat around the same swimming pool, with the same people, eating a rotation of the same food doesn’t sound like much fun. But when said all-inclusive holiday is at an adults-only resort in the Caribbean, with reliable 30 degrees of sunshine and butler-serviced suites, it’s hard to imagine a holiday any other way.

Situated on the south coast of Barbados, Sandals Royal is set right on the pristine white sands of Maxwell Beach. There are three pools - including a rooftop infinity pool - each with an accompanying bar, of course. nine restaurants (from Asian fusion at Chi to authentic Caribbean cuisine at The Jerk Shack), and countless activities on offer. And if you manage to exhaust all options, its sister resort, Sandals Barbados, is just next door and open for residents to explore.