When so much of our life is spent thinking about the past or the future, adventure puts you in the present. That could be because you’re caught up gazing out at a stunning view, watching some wildlife or gasping for breath as you schlep it up a mountain.

Or it could be because adventure can often lead to getting yourself in a pickle, so you become absorbed in solving the problem at hand. You are completely immersed in what’s going on around you in the here and now.