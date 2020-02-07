Travel trend reports have shown we’re all looking for something a bit different when we go on holiday. Gone are the hay days of cookie-cutter ‘Brits abroad’ style hotels and instead we’re craving something that feels unique and culturally immersive.

This growing trend has seen the popularity of Airbnb continue to skyrocket, especially as the platform promotes unusual listings which allow you to live like a local.

Now, just over 10 years after the company first started, Airbnb has released which listings have been most popular every single year for the last decade. To do this they looked at which listings were wish-listed from 2011 to 2019, to get an idea of which properties were most people’s ‘dream stay’.