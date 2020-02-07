Airbnb’s most popular listings from the last decade are the ultimate travel inspiration
Megan Murray
- Published
Airbnb is home to some of the most wacky and wonderful holiday destinations in the whole world, and now these listings have been named the most wish-listed over the last decade.
Travel trend reports have shown we’re all looking for something a bit different when we go on holiday. Gone are the hay days of cookie-cutter ‘Brits abroad’ style hotels and instead we’re craving something that feels unique and culturally immersive.
This growing trend has seen the popularity of Airbnb continue to skyrocket, especially as the platform promotes unusual listings which allow you to live like a local.
Now, just over 10 years after the company first started, Airbnb has released which listings have been most popular every single year for the last decade. To do this they looked at which listings were wish-listed from 2011 to 2019, to get an idea of which properties were most people’s ‘dream stay’.
The selection makes for a great steer on booking your next holiday – we’re certainly feeling inspired to go to one of the locations mentioned!
From a treehouse in Bali to an off-the-grid sustainable hideaway in the Californian desert, there’s no denying these Airbnbs would take any trip away to the next level.
2011: villa near Florence, Tuscany, ItalyThis gorgeously rustic farmhouse sits in the Chianti hills amongst centuries old oaks and olive groves. With incredible views of the mountainous terrain all around, it’s the perfect place for a week in the sun with friends, sleeping 16 people. There’s also a natural botanical garden, private salt water swimming pool and two wood pizza ovens. Yum!
Wish listed 3,686 times.
2012: off-the-grid house, Pioneertown, California
This eco-friendly accommodation is perfect for anyone looking to do a digital detox. You couldn’t be more out in the sticks in Pioneertown, which is located in a remote valley in the Californian desert. There are solar panels attached to the exterior which power the inside with electricity and heat, and of course, those huge windows which show off the incredible view.
Wish listed 98,796 times.
2013: the world famous seashell house, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
The Little Mermaid fans unite, this is the ultimate holiday accommodation for anyone who fancies themselves as Ariel. On top of a beach-side cliff, this incredible house has a private pool and pays homeage to the seashells found on the island. Throughout the house, guests will also find elements of an actual seashell including a spiral staircase mimicking the inside of a shell.
Wish listed 235,803 times.
2014: Cob cottage, Mayne Island, Canada
This earth house in Canada was hand sculpted using sustainable materials, yet has all the comfortable amenities of a modern retreat. Inside, you’ll find custom woodwork which makes this a very special place to stay, while outside the sheep and chickens offer fresh eggs and milk for morning meals.
Wish listed 152,918 times.
2015: Balian treehouse, Bali, Indonesia
You’ll be right by an idyllic beach at this private treehouse which is a dream for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle. Enjoy a cup of tea on the veranda overlooking the palm trees, lush garden and pool. And when you get bored of being secluded, head to the nearby town filled with shops and restaurants.
Wish listed 271,887 times.
2016: Everview suite, Cape Town, South Africa
Does it get much better than views of Table Mountain? This beachfront luxury suite sits on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean and is only a short drive from Camps Bay. This home can sleep up to six, and has a heated pool and fireplace.
Wish listed 28,305 times.
2017: White Breeze apartment, Phuket, Thailand
This modern villa in Thailand has a beautiful hillside setting which allows guests to enjoy coffee while making the most of warm sunsets on the terrace and a private pool. Oh, and the staff will bring you fresh papaya picked from papaya trees onsite; what could be better?
Wish listed 204,110 times.
2018: Hector cave house, Santorini, Greece
Carved into the Caldera cliff, this gorgeous house was originally a wine cellar before being transformed into this luxe accommodation. Here, the location is everything. Sitting high on the cliff means amazing views out to the water and incredible opportunities for sunset-watching.
Wish listed 254,773 times.
2019: exceptional property with private beach, Santa Catarina, Brazil
There’s no better way to say hello to Brazil than this beachfront home in Santa Catarina. It comes complete with luxurious linens and special amenities such as outdoor Brazilian BBQ, perfect for grilling fresh caught fish. Another huge draw is all the activities provided by the hosts, including use of a wooden boat, surf boards, and loungers from which to watch dolphins swimming.
Wish listed 275,862 times.
Images: Airbnb