As the months of lockdown have continued on, many of us have turned to our TV screens as a form of escapism – and wow, they’ve seriously delivered.

Not only have we been bowled over by quality script writing, casting and production, but the stunning locations of shows like Normal People, Killing Eve and White Lines have caught our eye too

They’ve taken us from the rolling Italian hills to the streets of Barcelona and beyond, filming in places and buildings we thought we could only dream of seeing for ourselves.

But that’s where Airbnb makes an appearance and as it turns out, walking in the steps of your favourite TV characters isn’t as hard as you first thought. In fact, some of the locations we’ve wanderlusted over the most are possible to book for your next holiday.