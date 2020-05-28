White Lines, Normal People and Killing Eve’s locations can all be rented on Airbnb
Megan Murray
Although it doesn’t look like we’ll booking a holiday anytime soon, these locations from our current TV obsessions are firmly on our future travel bucket-list.
As the months of lockdown have continued on, many of us have turned to our TV screens as a form of escapism – and wow, they’ve seriously delivered.
Not only have we been bowled over by quality script writing, casting and production, but the stunning locations of shows like Normal People, Killing Eve and White Lines have caught our eye too
They’ve taken us from the rolling Italian hills to the streets of Barcelona and beyond, filming in places and buildings we thought we could only dream of seeing for ourselves.
But that’s where Airbnb makes an appearance and as it turns out, walking in the steps of your favourite TV characters isn’t as hard as you first thought. In fact, some of the locations we’ve wanderlusted over the most are possible to book for your next holiday.
Now, it goes without saying that while the country is still in a state of lockdown, travelling even within the UK is against restrictions and so, booking a holiday abroad is an absolute no-go.
But, we have also found that making hypothetical plans for the future can help boost our mood and give us something to look forward to, when eventually we are able to travel again.
So, scroll down to marvel at the real life shooting locations of Normal People, White Lines and Killing Eve, and start mentally planning your next holiday.
Normal People: Marianne’s farmhouse, Italy
Connell’s summer of interailing around Europe in Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People is a time of escapism from his Irish working class background, ending in a stay at Marianne’s rustic, Italian holiday home. The property is the perfect symbol of a dream-like summer, surrounded by beautiful scenery, hazy, golden sunsets and a turquoise outdoor pool.
In the TV adaptation of the book, the farmhouse in question is portrayed by The Tenuta di Verzano, a charming farmhouse in Lazio, near Rome. Those who have watched the series will have no doubt wished themselves there, especially during scenes of the friendship group eating fresh salads and sipping on sparkling wine al fresco, underneath the trees.
Well, you actually can visit this beautiful property for yourself – once it’s safe to travel, of course. The Tenuta di Verzano is listed on Airbnb for just – gasp - £42 a night including service fee. The house has belonged to the same family for 150 years and currently lets out a two bedroom apartment within the main house.
It seems the experience is as good as you’d hope, too. Reviews on Airbnb praise it as a “stunning location” with “breathtaking views”, calling it a “beautiful working farm” and many reviewers mention how friendly the family are that live there.
Killing Eve: Villanelle’s Art Nouveau apartment in Barcelona
Killing Eve, the TV series which follows the love-hate relationship between an assassin and the secret agent investigating her, is high stakes in every way. There’s the nail-biting concept, scenes of flamboyant violence and the intense, dangerous sexual chemistry between the central characters. But do you know what also ups the ante? The locations.
Yep, Killing Eve has become known (and adored) for filming in star-studded places all over the world from Paris to Berlin.
We all know Villanelle has impeccable taste (have you seen her wardrobe?) and her latest home, an elaborate Art Nouveau apartment in Barcelona, is so gorgeous we would have imagined staying there was an unattainable dream. Enter, Airbnb…
The apartment you watched Jodie Comer stomp around in the show is real and is located in Gràcia, an elegant and historic area of Barcelona full of 19th-century boulevards and boutiques. It’s very spacious with a large reception hall, studio, dining room, living room, gallery, bathroom and two bedrooms. The most distinctive feature is its incredible ceiling mouldings, distressed walls and huge windows which allow floods of sunlight into the apartment in daytime.
You can rent the whole place for you and your friends to stay in for £232.50 a night – although there is a two night stay minimum – and obviously it’s against lockdown restriction to book until it’s safe to travel.
White Lines: Marcus’ Ibizan villa
White Lines is the new Netflix drama which shows the highs and terrible lows of the Ibiza party scene, delving into a dangerous and drug-addled world.
In it, viewers see the home of Marcus, a past-it DJ and drug dealer who is clinging onto his wild youth via his lavish pad. Now, we wouldn’t be keen on re-enacting any of the show’s antics, but this holiday home is undeniably gorgeous. The real-lif property is called Villa Can Pirata and sits right on the seafront with sensational views. It has its own outdoor pool and can host up to eight people.
There’s direct access to the sea from the villa, so you can go swimming whenever you feel like it, with plenty of private terraces which are perfect for lying out in the sun (safely, of course). And if you get bored of all that, the villa’s reviews make it clear that there’s plenty of restaurants and bars nearby (for when lockdown is over).
Renting the whole place will set you back £1,137 a night, with an additional cleaning fee.
