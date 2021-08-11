As Covid restrictions have begun to ease in countries across the world, many people are starting to book the trips and getaways they’ve been dreaming about for the past 18 months. In fact, Airbnb has reported a 52% increase in reservations since travel has started again.

But after such a long wait and build up of expectations, how can you ensure that you’ve planned the best trip possible?

Luckily, the experts at money.co.uk have investigated which locations in Europe have the highest rated Airbnbs, and ranked them based on positive reviews and average experience rating.