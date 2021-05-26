We’ve all had to find new ways to work over the last year. From setting up home offices, to wearing a face mask all day, and even changing jobs because of redundancies – most people’s working lives has been affected.

As we start to return to offices and a more familiar way of working, there’s been a lot of discussions around the future of work being more flexible, with many companies adopting a rotational office while others continue to let people WFH fulltime.