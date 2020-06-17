The coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of travel for the foreseeable future, which means we can’t predict when we’ll next be able to take a trip abroad. For some of us whose summer holiday plans have been dashed, this realisation has meant reassessing options and hoping for a staycation instead.

This trend has been confirmed by Airbnb, who have reported that since lockdown the wish lists of UK users have changed dramatically, reflecting their current expectations on getting away.

Over the last three months staycations have been the most popular wish-listed properties by far for Britons, with UK listings making up the whole of Airbnb’s top 10 most liked holiday destinations of the moment.