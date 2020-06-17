Airbnbs in the UK to book for a staycation once lockdown is over
- Megan Murray
Airbnb’s five most popular UK listings that are being wish-listed by British users for a staycation post-lockdown.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of travel for the foreseeable future, which means we can’t predict when we’ll next be able to take a trip abroad. For some of us whose summer holiday plans have been dashed, this realisation has meant reassessing options and hoping for a staycation instead.
This trend has been confirmed by Airbnb, who have reported that since lockdown the wish lists of UK users have changed dramatically, reflecting their current expectations on getting away.
Over the last three months staycations have been the most popular wish-listed properties by far for Britons, with UK listings making up the whole of Airbnb’s top 10 most liked holiday destinations of the moment.
This is in stark contrast from 2019’s most wish-listed properties, which included abodes in far flung locations like Brazil. There’s also been a huge rise in interest for lodges and cabins which make up 70% of this year’s favourites.
Right now it appears we’re all lusting after unique dwellings with interesting features and wild locations, preferably in the middle of farms, fields or forests.
If this sounds like what you’ve been looking for too, scroll down to get some serious travel inspiration with the five most liked Airbnb listings in the UK throughout lockdown.
1. Alton forest lodge
Where is it? Oakamoor village in Stoke-on-Trent
How many people does it sleep? 12
Why should I stay there? This woodland hideaway is on the edge of an ancient forest surrounded by a beautiful national park. Facilities are luxurious and modern with an open plan kitchen and there’s quirky decor touches such as a library wall covered in hundreds of books. But really this listing is perfect for outdoor living thanks to the huge decking area and hot tub.
How much per night? £175 (two night minimum)
2. Romantic oak cabin
Where is it? Potten End, Hemel Hempstead
How many people does it sleep? Two
Why should I stay there? This cosy cabin has been decorated with warmth and comfort in mind, making it a lovely place to just snuggle up. But walk out of the back gate next to the property and you have instant access to 5000 acres of deer filled forest. Another 20 minute walk and you’ll find a charming pub and vineyard, which are definitely worth a visit.
How much? £110 a night
3. Secluded countryside lodge
Where is it? Maidstone, Kent
How many people does it sleep? Two
Why should I stay there? If style is what you’re looking for, this place will likely float your boat. We like the look of the decor touches, such as oversized paintings and interesting lamps, but the feature we’re most excited about are the huge, glass doors which open out onto grass and outdoor hot tub.
How much? £117 a night (three night minimum stay)
4. Unique glamping experience
Where is it? Ely, Cambridge
How many people does it sleep? Two
Why should I stay there? This listing is actually a 1945 boat which has been converted into a glamping hut, nestled within a private forest overlooking open fenland countryside. It has an industrial-style kitchen made from reclaimed materials so that you can cater for yourself, although the cathedral city Ely is only 15 minutes drive away with plenty of places to explore.
How much? £150 a night
5. Unique luxury cabin
Where is it? Kington, Hereford
How many people does it sleep? Four
Why should I stay there? This A frame cabin sits within a quiet corner of an idyllic organic farm. You’ll be in your own private paddock with hot tub and fire pit to keep you entertained. Just five minutes walk away you’ll find the market town of Kington and eight pubs to choose from, hurrah!
How much? £90 a night
Images: Airbnb