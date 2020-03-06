Alice in Wonderland has inspired fashion, food, art and film, and continues to do so to this day. So it seems only right that the V&A would celebrate the cultural significance of Alice’s much-loved and often-revisited adventures in Wonderland, almost 160 years after the book was first published.

Lewis Carroll’s enduring masterpiece is a true celebration of the wonderful madness of imagination, and the exhibition is sure to pay tribute to that. Divided into five sections, the exhibition will chart the creation of the story, its subsequent reimaginations, and our enduring fascination with Alice and the kooky characters she meets along her way.