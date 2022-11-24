As the new year looms and we start to think about how many days of annual leave we’re going to carry over, the time has naturally come for us to consider our travel to-do lists. Whether you’re envisaging a long-haul trip or European city-hopping, the likelihood is that most of us will have the same kind of places in mind: Santorini, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Barcelona and the like.

But while there’s nothing wrong with following the crowds that flock to them (after all, they’re so popular for a reason) the best deals are found a little bit off the beaten track. Despite the fact that more than 50% say our social media timelines influence where we jet off to, places with a lower profile and a more authentic feel can often make for the best trips.