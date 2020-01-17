Wanderlust is becoming a guilty pleasure.

Our Pinterest boards full of images of far-flung places and daydreams of beach huts in Thailand are now singed with guilt. With our planet in crisis, we’ve been burdened with the knowledge that the 16 hour flight to Bali to attend a yoga retreat will amount to four tonnes of CO2. It’s a hefty dent in your carbon footprint, and a heavy weight on your eco-conscious.

The positive news? This turn of the travel tide means we’re looking at new, environmentally friendly options, which also have the potential to take our experiences to a more immersive level. In the last year, searches for train travel have risen on Pinterest by 107% and we’ve seen people all over the world take to social media to pledge that in 2020, they’ll be abandoning flying in favour of trains. This has also shone a light on the beauty of train travel, how much more relaxing it is than flying and the scenery you can observe while you’re doing it, giving you a chance to get to your destination better. Let alone how many seriously swanky train experiences there are out there.