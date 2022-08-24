There is plenty to do here, especially if you like an active holiday. One day, we take e-mountain bikes and tackle a section of the new EuroVelo track, taking in views of vast green woodland, while another morning we hike across the cliffs of the lush La Breña y Marismas del Barbate Natural Park.

And then there’s the food. Stuart and his wife, restaurateur Ellie Cormié, are proper foodies and it’s not long before the group I’m with learns to take their lead on what to order. The main restaurant at La Casa, Jardín del Califa, is Moroccan-inspired and delicious, while other spots in town include Correda 55 for Mediterranean dishes using top-notch ingredients cooked by an all-female team (try the organic Retino beef burger followed by the cloud-like cheesecake) and Fez cafe for more Moroccan delights.

If you want to really get into the spirit of traditional Andalusian food, then an afternoon at one of Annie B’s cookery workshops is a must. With the help of Pepi, who works with Annie, and Nawal, a chef at one of Stuart’s restaurants, we rustle up a chilled white garlic and almond gazpacho and airy sticky orange and lemon cake.

The final thing you have to do before you leave is stop off at the newly opened hammam in the village, a dimly lit, pristinely outfitted haven of calm to unwind in after a long, hard day of eating. But remember, like all good secrets, just don’t tell anyone about it.

The Califa Group (califavejer.com, +34 956 447 730) offers a three-night anniversary package staying at Plaza 18 from €380pp, including 3 breakfasts, 2 dinners (El Jardin del Califa and Corredera 55) and hammam experience at the Hammam de Vejer.

Optional extras include e-mountain bike hire with route notes (€30 per day), bird and botany hike with local guide (€130 half-day/€180 full day), and a full day with Annie B’s Spanish Kitchen cookery school (anniebspain.com) from €155pp.