August bank holiday: 5 of the best things to do in London this weekend

Megan Murray
The best things to do in London, from supper clubs to sculptures, this August bank holiday.

This August bank holiday is missing a large chunk of charisma that previous years have benefitted from, as iconic events like Notting Hill Carnival were forced to cancel because of the pandemic. But don’t worry, there’s still hope for a brilliant bank holiday yet.

We’ve searched out a mix of cultural, artsy and foodie events taking place in London over the last weekend in August to keep you entertained. Stretching from Forest Hill to Hyde Park, these must-see events should keep you busy for your three days off.

Learn something new, feel inspired and treat your tastebuds with our suggestions of the best things to do in London this August bank holiday weekend. Have fun!

  • Celebrate the reopening of The Tate

    Lockdown has left us starved of experiencing culture in real life these last five months, so we’re overjoyed that The Tate galleries across London are open once again. 

    There is a range of exhibitions open across both the Modern and Britain venues including a look into the life and works of Andy Warhol and the largest show of Aubrey Beardsley’s drawings in 50 years. 

  • Saturday Suppers at Bourne & Hollingsworth

    This special venue on a quiet corner in Farringdon is one of our favourite places to eat thanks to its botanical themed decor and delicious menu.

    The end of August will see a close to its Saturday Suppers, a once-weekly, exclusive menu from chef Mark Jarvis of Anglo which uses direct-from-source ingredients, supporting independent makers. 

    It’s a four course extravaganza which highlights fresh produce and British farmers, including dishes like Fred’s smoked Chalk Stream trout with cucumber and lime and shoulder of Sophie’s Lavinton Lamb with crushed peas, preserved lemon, mint.

    Enjoy the candlelit setting and beautiful surroundings for the very last one this weekend. 

  • Watch The Guilty Feminist (and more) at The New Normal Festival

    Working within guidelines set out by the government, the organisers of The New Normal Festival have called upon the creative community to set up an outdoor event of theatre, music, improvisation, magic and comedy at Le Gothique at the The Royal Victoria Patriotic Building in Wandsworth.

    The festival has been running since the beginning of August and will come to an end this weekend, finishing with some cracking shows like comedian Deborah Frances-White doing a live a recording of her podcast The Guilty Feminist, on 31 August at 7.30pm at £17.50.

  • Walk around the Horniman museum gardens and see the new sculpture

    The Horniman in Forest Hill is one of London’s most characterful museums, and has now thankfully re-opened after months of closure.

    As well as being able to wander around the exhibitions inside, you can also stroll through the gardens and view the new sculpture by quantum artist, Jasmine Pradissitto.

    The sculpture titled ‘Flower Girl’ shows the face of a woman surrounded by swirling leaves and is made of a material called geopolymer that absorbs nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution from the air.  

  • Cao Fei: ‘Blueprints’ at the Serpentine

    Cao Fei is a multi-media artist and filmmaker based in Beijing whose new exhibition at the Serpentine brings together a mix of works in an immersive, site-specific installation, expanding the themes of automation, virtuality and technology.

    It’s free to attend and they’ll be showings all weekend, but it’s crucial that you book yourself a time slot.

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

