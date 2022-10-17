Can you think of a more beautiful place to sit back and appreciate the joys of nature than Scotland’s Isle of Skye?

A solid 11 and a half hours drive from London, this gorgeous place is brimming with wildlife and natural gems you won’t find in the city, from varied and colourful landscape to brooding lochs.

Kinloch Lodge, a historic, family-run hotel and restaurant, is one of the best places to stay on the island for lots of reasons. A huge draw for many visitors, though, is its incredible location on a densely tree-covered hillside and at the edge of shore.

Approaching the lodge you’ll be shocked by the beauty of the starkly white building surrounded by thick woodland, all of which turns from deep green to golden in the autumn months.

The interior of Kinloch Lodge is perfect for this snuggly season, too. Once inside you have your pick of cosy spots in the lounges which have views out across the water and are decorated with big sofas, warm pink and red colour schemes and crackling fires. While the atmospheric dining room is painted a wintery, midnight blue-grey and lit with candlelight come dinner time.

Plus, the tasting menu is divine. So, when the evenings draw in there’ll be nowhere else you’d like to be than indulging in local produce cooked by world-class chefs.