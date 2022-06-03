One big bonus of Barcelona (for me, anyway) is that you’ll never go hungry, and some of the best food is to be found right here at the hotel. You mustn’t leave without trying one of the Detroit-style pizzas in the Four Corners bar and restaurant terrace. The base is of focaccia-like proportions and the toppings are dreamy – try sausage jalapeños, soppressata and vodka meatballs to name a few. Outside the hotel, there’s an abundance of tapas restaurants on the doorstep, including Local 225 and Barriteca.

Try and find your way to Monopol (Rambla del Poblenou, 74, 08005 Barcelona). The one-time football clubhouse dating back to 1928 is now a nostalgic and charming neighbourhood bar full of trophies and posters. Live like a local and sip vermouth or head to the garden for some simple dishes. Up for a change of scene? Take a taxi to the narrow side streets in El Born to discover the understated but divine Proper Restaurant (I’m still having flashbacks to the baked ricotta dish and the white asparagus).

One thing that went unticked on my list was a dance at Poblenou’s legendary nightclub Razzmatazz near the hotel. I heard a lot of talk about this place – just don’t think of turning up before 2am if you want to hang with the locals. Which is exactly the reason I never made it. I’d squished myself back into the sheets of the world’s comfiest bed long before…

Rates at The Hoxton Hotel start at €169 (not including breakfast) and you can find out more about the hotel here