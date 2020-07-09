Beach holiday accommodation UK: cute huts, cottages and hotels for a coastal staycation
- Megan Murray
Five beautiful beach huts, cottages and hotels around the UK, just moments from the waves, to book this summer.
There’s nothing like breathing in fresh sea air, digging your toes in the sand and enjoying an ice cream on the beach, is there? And you don’t need to go abroad to do it, either.
Britain isn’t just home to a few seaside spots, it’s full of them. The UK boasts coastal gems around the country, with each area offering something different. From the busy streets and pebbly beach of Brighton to the rugged gorgeousness of Scotland’s most northern islands, the UK’s beach holiday potential shouldn’t be underestimated.
So, if your hopes for a paradisal beach holiday are currently in tatters, we’re here to tell you the good news: that you don’t need to catch a flight to paddle in the sea. In fact, here we’ve gathered some of the loveliest beach holiday accommodations from beach huts sitting on the sand, to luxury hotels with views of the water.
With a variation in price, location and style, we think there’s something here for everyone hankering to build a sandcastle this summer.
Links House
If a beach hut sounds a little too back to basics for you, why not treat yourself to the full ‘lady of the manor’ experience at Links House? This five-star hotel sits just minutes from Dornoch’s enchanting beach in the Scottish Highlands, where it benefits from a microclimate of pleasant weather and pastel pink sunsets.
Plus, the hotel is luxuriously plush with rooms that offer sea rooms, huge beds, cosy armchairs and even a library bar with its own fire.
Where: Royal Dornoch, Golf Road, Dornoch, Highlands, Scotland, IV25 3LW
Sleeps: 2
Price per night: from £225
Available to book: direct
The Well Margate
Margate has felt a resurgence in the last decade, making it a vintage hotspot filled with independent stores, eateries and boutique hotels, and a brilliant choice for a staycation. If you’re going to visit such an on-trend place, you should do it in style at The Margate Well. From the bright pink front door to the bottle green kitchen tiles and free standing bath in the bedroom, this coastal gem has it all.
Where: Margate, Kent
Sleeps: 4
Price per night: £150
Available to book: Airbnb
Skylark beach cabin
In just half an hour you can go from the bright lights of Edinburgh city to this coastal retreat in East Lothian, enjoying the best of both worlds. The decor is paired back in a fresh, beachy way and the rural surroundings are the epitome of rugged beauty.
Where: Tyninghame, East Lothian, Scotland
Sleeps: 8
Price per night: £125
Available to book: Canopy & Stars
Luxury beach home, Cornwall
If you had visions of a holiday to Santorini this summer, your dream trip may well not be happening. Our advice? Book this luxury coastal holiday home instead. If the outdoor hot tub with beach views doesn’t draw you in, maybe the cinema room, direct beach access and modern furnishings will.
Where: Smugglers Cove, Porteath, North Cornwall
Sleeps: 8
Price per night: £650
Available to book: HomeAway
Beach hut, Fife
Fancy getting back to basics at the beach? This sweet beach hut is, yes, minimalistic with just two single beds and a small dining area, but it’s location is second-to-none. Sat on the actual beach, you’ll be close enough to the waves to let them gently soothe you to sleep.
Where: Crail, Fife, Scotland
Sleeps: 4
Price per night: £60
Available to book: HomeAway
