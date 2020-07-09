There’s nothing like breathing in fresh sea air, digging your toes in the sand and enjoying an ice cream on the beach, is there? And you don’t need to go abroad to do it, either.

Britain isn’t just home to a few seaside spots, it’s full of them. The UK boasts coastal gems around the country, with each area offering something different. From the busy streets and pebbly beach of Brighton to the rugged gorgeousness of Scotland’s most northern islands, the UK’s beach holiday potential shouldn’t be underestimated.

So, if your hopes for a paradisal beach holiday are currently in tatters, we’re here to tell you the good news: that you don’t need to catch a flight to paddle in the sea. In fact, here we’ve gathered some of the loveliest beach holiday accommodations from beach huts sitting on the sand, to luxury hotels with views of the water.