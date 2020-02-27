Best Airbnbs with libraries for book lovers in the UK
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Where better to plan a holiday on World Book Day, than one of these beautifully bookish holiday homes?
If you have a penchant for old libraries and cute bookshops, you might be interested in mixing your love of all things literary with a dash of wanderlust.
Because wouldn’t it be lovely to travel somewhere new and spend your days exploring, and your evenings curled up in a perfect book nook?
Well, luckily for you, Airbnb has the answer. The travel accommodation platform has a whole host of gorgeous properties around the UK that would be perfect for bookworms, thanks to their in-house libraries or ties to the book world.
From an Isle of Skye country house that used to be a library, to a remote bookshop which you can help run yourself, prepare to feel inspired by these gorgeous literary-focused listings.
The Open Book bookshop, Dumfries and Galloway
Is there anything better than staying in a charming real-life bookshop for the weekend? Well, yes there is – if said bookshop can be found in Wigtown, Scotland’s National Book Town.
Yes, you read that right. This tiny town in Scotland’s picturesque lowlands is a spiritual home for bookworms. It was awarded the title in 1998 and is known for its density of bookshops and book-related businesses, as well as a yearly book festival.
The Open Book experiences comes with both an apartment to live in and the bookshop below, which is run by volunteers. Guests are free to help with the running of the bookshop itself, but are also encouraged to get out and enjoy as much of the enchanting Wigtown as they can.
To say the experience is sought after would be an understatement. The Airbnb reviews show dozens of users remarking on the years they spent on the waitlist, and highly recommend anyone to do the same.
£90 per night.
Secret Haven, London
There’s something about Notting Hill that inherently feels appealing to book lovers. Could it be that the eponymous film revolves around the charming owner of a travel book shop on Portobello Road? Maybe it’s the long list of authors (including George Orwell) that have lived there throughout the years. Whatever the reason, we’d be more than happy to hold up in this bookish hideaway.
This studio space is not only stylishly decorated but benefits from lots of natural light and a sweet, little garden where you can sit outside and while away the time – with a good book of course.
£165 per night.
Classical Apartment on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh
Every lady of the manor should have her own library and although this apartment on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile isn’t quite as big as all that, its aesthetic (and collection of books) isn’t far off.
We adore the look of the oak panelled walls, wooden window shutters and parquet flooring, but more than anything the hundreds of books to choose from. There’s even a secret bed box behind floor-to-ceiling shelves.
Curl up on one of the plush sofas, or head out and book yourself in for dinner at The Witchery, a Stylist favourite.
£130 per night.
The Library at Strathaird House, Isle of Skye
This characterful house on the Isle of Skye is home to many little quirks that make it a unique place to stay. But our favourite of all is the living room in the style of a library.
You see, this apartment (which sits in the oldest wing of the main house) takes its name from the lounge that until recently housed over 4,000 books.
Outside you’ll find private gardens on the Strathaird peninsula which are yours to explore, beautiful scenery and plenty of walks to go on.
£240 per night.
Edells, Kent
This beautiful country house can host up to 16 people, making it an utterly gorgeous place to get away for the weekend with a big gang.
We love the vintage feel, such as the sugary-pink frilled sofas and William Morris wallpaper and the quaintness of its location. Positioned on the edge of a small village, guests are just a short walk away from the pub and countryside.
Although there are beautiful books throughout the house, the tiny library (which also has a wood burning stove for extra cosiness) is our favourite room of the house. With floor-to-ceiling shelves of books, it’s a teeny haven for book lovers.
£1,000 per night.
Images: