If you have a penchant for old libraries and cute bookshops, you might be interested in mixing your love of all things literary with a dash of wanderlust.

Because wouldn’t it be lovely to travel somewhere new and spend your days exploring, and your evenings curled up in a perfect book nook?

Well, luckily for you, Airbnb has the answer. The travel accommodation platform has a whole host of gorgeous properties around the UK that would be perfect for bookworms, thanks to their in-house libraries or ties to the book world.

From an Isle of Skye country house that used to be a library, to a remote bookshop which you can help run yourself, prepare to feel inspired by these gorgeous literary-focused listings.