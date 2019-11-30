Many of us dream of relocating. The promise of new opportunities, the adventure of a new place, the charms of experiencing a new culture – it all sounds pretty dreamy, doesn’t it?

And its benefits are backed up by science, too. A team of social scientists from Rice University, Columbia University and the University of North Carolina conducted six studies with 1,874 participants that involved a mixture of online panels and asking individuals from international MBA programs to complete surveys about living abroad, and found multiple benefits from living abroad.

If their study is anything to go by then making a move abroad could be one of the kindest things you ever do for yourself. From decreased levels of stress, improved job performance, greater life satisfaction, and a greater relationship with yourself, living away from home offers a lot of rewards.