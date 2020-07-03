Best beaches in the UK to visit in lockdown for social distancing
- Megan Murray
- Published
Beautiful views and more space than people, new research says these are the best beaches in the UK for social distancing.
We won’t be seeing any tropical beaches this summer, but as we cling onto the fun we can have over the warmer months, many of us are looking to the glorious beaches in the UK.
Lockdown restrictions have loosened somewhat, meaning we can now spend time outside as much as we please and meet up as a group of six people.
However, as the images of areas like Brighton have shown, some beaches are already far too busy, which is why UKcaravans4hire.com has been doing some research into quieter beaches to frequent in the UK.
In order to find the UK’s quietest beaches, researchers analysed Google to determine which seaside spots are being searched the least.
For example, Priory beach in Pembrokeshire has received only nine searches per week on average, while Blackpool beach is nearing 3,500 searches.
Below, we’ve listed five of the quietest beaches in the UK, so that we can enjoy the sunshine without putting added pressure on the UK’s seaside hotspots
Westcliff beach, Southend
Cley beach, Norfolk
Burntisland beach, Fife
Huisinis beach, Harris
Images: Getty / Instagram