We won’t be seeing any tropical beaches this summer, but as we cling onto the fun we can have over the warmer months, many of us are looking to the glorious beaches in the UK.

Lockdown restrictions have loosened somewhat, meaning we can now spend time outside as much as we please and meet up as a group of six people.

However, as the images of areas like Brighton have shown, some beaches are already far too busy, which is why UKcaravans4hire.com has been doing some research into quieter beaches to frequent in the UK.