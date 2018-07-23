This summer has been all about exploring the best of what the UK has to offer. And, while the warmer months are slipping away from us, we’re still exciting to book one last staycation before the evenings turn too cold.

Author Kat French couldn’t agree more. Her book A Summer Scandal uses the British countryside and coastline as its setting, and follows protagonist Violet as she moves to Swallow Beach, inheriting a Victorian Pier that she’s determined to make grand again.

To celebrate this, French has cherry-picked the seaside towns with the prettiest piers around the country, to create a list of perfect UK staycation spots, which is super handy while travelling abroad still feels uncertain.

Take a look through the five most beautiful seaside towns in the UK with a pier, and hear straight from French what makes each one so special.