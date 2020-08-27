We can think of few better ways to relax on a bank holiday weekend than spending the day surrounded by some of the UK’s rarest and most beautiful plants at one of the country’s best botanical gardens.

It’s no secret that spending time in nature has proven benefits for our mental health – and at a time when we’re all dealing with the additional stresses presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, taking time to relax and unwind has never been more important.

Of course, the UK’s botanical gardens now have additional coronavirus safety measures to adhere to – including the need to book a time slot at some locations – so make sure you check their website before setting off.