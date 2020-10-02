Those in the know are flocking to Fforest Farm, a rural playground where stressed-out city types don their wellies and seek solace in the lush Welsh countryside. There are various accommodation options here – from a farmhouse to garden rooms – but the particularly cosy eco-pods come with wooden floors, twisted oak chandeliers and log-burning stoves. When you’re not lounging in your pod or tucking into seasonal pub grub at the on-site Y Bwthyn, there’s adventure to be had around these parts, and you can spend your days hiking through red-leafed forests, canoeing on the nearby Teifi Gorge or searching for wildlife among the reeds in the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve.

Cosiest of all: Some eco-domes come with their own private Japanese-style onsen bath house, complete with a vast sunken tub, ideal for laying back and stargazing amidst the steam.