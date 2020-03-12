Only an hour from London, set in 400 sprawling acres of woodlands and manicured grounds, Heckfield Place is as handsome as it is historic. Originally built in 1790, the grand building has been meticulously made over, and now gleams with marble fireplaces, flagstone floors, sweeping staircases and opulent Persian rugs.

Everything’s decked out in blush pink, forest green and grey and the effect is one of restful loveliness (without being too OTT). There are 45 bedrooms in total, including The Long Room (which is an eye-watering £10,000 a night) and upstairs rooms in the main house and corridor rooms. These are slightly more modern, yet still have that polished mahogany and slouchy leather feel, with milking stools in the bathrooms and tastefully scattered velvet cushions.

Food is a huge deal at Heckfield – it’s overseen by Skye Gyngell of Petersham Nurseries and Spring at Somerset House fame – and the focus is on home-grown, seed-to-plate dining, with hearty dishes including rhubarb trifle, slow-cooked lamb and scallops with apple cream.

Elsewhere there’s also a lake to swim in, a Little Bothy spa – with massages and facials using ethically-sourced, natural products – and a glamorous screening room for lazy evening movie marathons.

From £350 per night; heckfieldplace.com