The best places to go for brunch and breakfast in Paris

A selection of the best brunches and breakfasts in the city of love, by someone who tried them all.

There is no doubt that Paris, and France in general, is one of the best foodie destinations – but there is so much more to it than fragrant baguettes and fois gras. Go on a culinary adventure and you’ll discover incredible looking desserts full of silky cream, mouth-watering quiches and elaborate dishes accompanied by rich and creamy sauces and, of course, the incredible amount of breakfast pastries and deliciously smelly cheeses.

One life isn’t enough to eat them all, so what better than a long brunch to try as many as possible? We researched long and hard but here is Stylist.co.uk’s list of the best brunches and breakfasts in Paris

The best places to go for brunch in Paris

  • Le Bachaumont

    One of the most stylish new hotels in Paris – from the people behind London’s cutest hotel, The Henrietta – is also home to one of the most incredible brunches in town.

    A never-ending savoury and sweet buffet of plenty of fresh baguettes, eggs, salmon, fruits and of course all the French patisseries, desserts, traditional cheeses and cured meats.

    And if that’s not enough to satisfy your weekend hunger, you can also choose a hot dish and a side from the menu, which comes straight from the busy kitchen headed by chef Romain Le Cordorch. We recommend the gratin dauphinois – so French and ‘oh so good’.

    Book your brunch at Le Bachaumont here

  • Paperboy

    Probably one of the coolest cafés in Paris and definitely one of the best brunches, Paperboy is always worth a visit.

    From pastrami sandwiches and Japanese-inspired salmon tataki brioche to fruit-filled pain perdu and the classic avocado on toast – the menu is so full of delicious choices, it’s almost impossible to pick one dish.

    The icing on the cake is the location: nestled in the charming Marais district, Paperboy is the perfect start for a very Parisian Sunday

    Book your brunch at Paperboy here

  • Holybelly

    Sometimes, Australians do it better and that’s what Holybelly’s owners Sarah and Nico must have thought when they brought the taste of Melbourne to Paris.

    Holybelly is a real Parisian brunch institution, with queues of up to a couple of hours on a Sunday. But is it worth it? Well, if you like fluffy and delicious pancakes and first class coffee, then yes, it really is.

    ‘Victims’ of their own success, they now have two different locations on the same street in Paris’s 10th district. The Holybelly 19 is cosy and elegant with delicious sharing plates while Holybelly 5 is the place to go for maple syrup-dripping pancakes and big tables for groups. Now, you just need to get in the line. 

    Book your brunch at Holybelly here

The best places to go for breakfast in Paris

  • Le Bristol

    If you are after a chic Parisian brunch, an outstanding backdrop for an important breakfast meeting or a romantic morning tête-à-tête, look no further – Le Bristol is what you have been searching for.

    A classic à la carte menu full of elegantly cut fresh fruits, perfectly cooked eggs and, of course, the most delicious and fragrant pastries that the French capital has to offer.

    If being an iconic Parisian palace wasn’t enough, the hotel recently introduced a new exciting feature to their kitchen, headed by three Michelin-star chef Eric Frechon: a working flour mill, to produce homemade fresh flour to bake delicious bread for guests everyday. If that’s not a treat we don’t know what is…

    Book your breakfast at Le Bristol here

  • Le Meurice

    If there is a place that screams Parisian opulence, that would be Le Meurice. The first hotel in Paris to be awarded Palace status, Le Meurice is a must-visit when in the city of lights.

    Located just in front of the Jardin de Tuileries and minutes from the Louvre and Place de la Concorde, a breakfast at the restaurant Le Dalí – imagined by famous designer Philippe Starck – is a great way to kick off all the city exploration.

    Sitting in the opulent salon is already a treat in itself, only made better by the delicious food that is served. Of course, there is no way to escape the pastries (why would you want to), but the hotel also offers lighter options like refreshing acai bowls and the now classic avocado toast. 

    Book your breakfast at Le Meurice here

  • Hôtel Plaza Athénée

    Always one of the most luxurious hotels in Paris, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée has been having a real Instagram moment in the last few years. The famous influencers love it for its rooms’ unique view on the Eiffel Tower and the sleek interiors of their restaurant, we love it for the incredible food from chef Alain Ducasse (and yes, it is also a great backdrop for a few insta-stories).

    Commence your feast with the most fragrant French pastries and regional sweet delights, then move to decadent eggs royal or the fluffiest of omelettes. The hotel is also launching in September their new ‘Wellbeing Brunch’, which will feature detox juices, plant-based butters, poke bowls or even konjac tagliatelle served with vegetables. Healthy but always delicious.

    Book your breakfast at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée here

