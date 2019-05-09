12 best brunch places in Manchester
- Megan Murray
The brunch spots in Manchester rival restaurants all over the country for their innovative menus and effortlessly cool vibe. In fact, with so many to choose from, we thought you could do with a helping hand…
The creative vibe of this colourful city has attracted a plethora of on-trend brunch spots and cute cafes, all of them offering a range of tasty delights, from pancake stacks to Mexican-inspired egg dishes.
But if you’re hunting for a new haunt that’s considered particularly in vogue, look no further than the Instagram pages of some of the most on-trend bloggers out there.
From Sophia Rosemary to Ellen Brockbank, these ladies know how to brunch. With this in mind, we’ve looked to our favourite bloggers and influencers to guide us on the best brunch spots in Manchester, to create a must-visit list for all of you in the North.
From renovated buildings boasting Instagram-worthy exposed brick walls, to minimalist Scandi spaces, consider this your lesson in fashionable feasting.
The Ivy
Luxury restaurant chain The Ivy is considered almost an institution in London, where the rich and famous can often be seen whiling away the days with a glass of wine in hand. As it makes its way around the country it’s only getting more fabulous, and fashion blogger Megan Ellaby is certainly a fan of the Manchester branch.
The Ivy Brasserie is the place to head for brunch, with over-the-top fauna-themed furniture and an abundance of plants, it’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is the taste buds. The weekend brunch menu is huge, with classics like eggs Benedict and pancakes as well as full-on mains like fish and chips and steak.
Oak Street Cafe
Find Oak Street Cafe inside the cute and quirky Manchester Craft and Design Centre and treat yourself to a wholesome, homemade lunch. We love that this hidden gem is tucked inside the beautiful Victorian Architecture, and that the centre houses artist studios, providing an all-round creative vibe.
The menu is plentiful, offering ‘out of the ordinary’ salads and ‘one pot wonders’ as well as homemade cakes, toasties and soups. There’s also lots of vegan and vegetarian options, and gluten-free choices, so no one is left out of the fun.
Pot Kettle Black Ltd
Not only is Pot Kettle Black Ltd dedicated to serving the best brunch around, it’s also positioned in a beautifully historic arcade, making it one to tick off the list.
The internationally inspired menu uses fresh and vibrant ingredients, as well as offering particularly good vegetarian and vegan options.
Whether you feel like something a little lighter, such as the coconut porridge with cinnamon sugar and rhubarb compote, or the experimental n’duja eggs that combine smokey mozarella and pecorino cheese, we think you’ll be pleased with your choice.
Infamous Diner
As authentic retro diners go, this one is head and shoulders above the rest. Heralded as the perfect place to go with friends, the restaurant promises big eats, all American music and our favourite word; cocktails.
We love the bright red booths and Grease style milkshakes, which as we can see from blogger Sophia Rosemary’s Instagram feed, make an ideal backdrop for a photo opportunity.
Black Milk Cereal
Those with the sweetest of teeth will find their spiritual homeland at Black Milk Cereal. Their sugar-coated menu dishes out treats including waffles covered in Kinder Buenos and torched marshmallows and ice cream sundaes.
As the name suggests, this cafe’s one true love is cereal - but not as you know it.
A bowl of ‘Unicorn Dreams’, for example, contains Lucky Charms topped with marshmallows, party rings, raspberry ripple meringue ice cream and strawberry sauce, smothered with strawberry milk and whipped cream. We can only imagine the sugar high we’d be feeling after gobbling this.
Alabama’s All American Eatery
If you’ve got a hearty appetite, you’ll love Alabama’s all-American sized portions, all of which require you to come hungry… very hungry.
The menu of this quirky cafe has all your favourites, including a variety of English breakfasts and, of course, eggs and avocado on toast, but the real show stopper is their pancakes.
Gloriously indulgent, the toppings take the form of Chantilly cream, caramelised bananas, banoffee sauce, candied pecans and much more. If pancakes aren’t your thing, there’s also French toast and vanilla waffles on offer.
Evelyn’s Cafe & Bar
Plant-lovers will feel right at home in this exposed pipework and decoratively tiled spot, selling a killer brunch throughout the day.
Favourites include a toasted roll with Korean chicken, fried egg and chilli with watercress and buttermilk pancakes with honeycomb butter.
Influencer Katie Franko’s advice is to give the shakshuka eggs a try: this delectable-sounding dish combines harissa, fresh herbs and sour dough.
LEAF
This beautiful cafe is tucked away on Portland Street in a building so old and gorgeous, we doubt you’ll be able to stop yourself snapping a picture on your way in.
Model and blogger, Samio, reckons this is a great place to work from - and surely no one can argue with a menu that boasts a full English, vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian breakfasts, all in one place.
Another Heart to Feed
Ellen Brockbank got it right when she praised Another Heart to Feed for its undeniable cuteness - we adore the bare floorboards and Scandinavian-inspired interiors. Luckily, the eatery’s menu lives up to its high standards, too.
We recommend ordering a Brekkie Board, which gets you a little bit of everything, including sourdough, hummus, feta, avocado and granola with mixed fruits, honey and orange juice. We’re also hankering after the banana bread which comes with vanilla mascarpone and violet sugar.
Ezra & Gil
Ezra & Gil is a name that comes up time and time again with our favourite Mancunian bloggers. Lydia Tomlinson, for example, loves their brunch, and we’ve heard that the cafe sells some of the best coffee around.
Vegans are welcomed with open arms to explore the bare brick walls and effortlessly cool decor, with a wide range of animal product-free cakes and brunch options available.
19 Cafe Bar
This independent cafe and bar, sitting in the heart of Manchester’s Northern Quarter, does it all. The staff pride themselves on serving a delicious brunch, with a range of pancakes, open bagels and egg dishes all on offer.
If you like a side of booze with your brunch, this is also the perfect place for day-to-night drinking as, come nightfall, this adorable spot becomes a chic bar.
King Street Townhouse hotel
Even if you’re not staying at this plush hotel overnight, there’s nothing to stop you from enjoying its heavenly brunch. The set menu includes granola to start, followed by a main brunch dish and bottomless champagne for an hour and a half, all for £40.
From the looks of Sindy Kai’s Instagram, the pastries and decor deserve some attention, too.
That’s this weekend’s plan sorted, then.
Images: Brooke Lark