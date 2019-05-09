12 best brunch places in Manchester

The creative vibe of this colourful city has attracted a plethora of on-trend brunch spots and cute cafes, all of them offering a range of tasty delights, from pancake stacks to Mexican-inspired egg dishes.

But if you’re hunting for a new haunt that’s considered particularly in vogue, look no further than the Instagram pages of some of the most on-trend bloggers out there.

From Sophia Rosemary to Ellen Brockbank, these ladies know how to brunch. With this in mind, we’ve looked to our favourite bloggers and influencers to guide us on the best brunch spots in Manchester, to create a must-visit list for all of you in the North.

From renovated buildings boasting Instagram-worthy exposed brick walls, to minimalist Scandi spaces, consider this your lesson in fashionable feasting.