Carnivals are pure magic. Like festivals, they can go on for days and remove social barriers, making it easier to meet new friends and connect with the community they’re born out of. But instead of a Barbour coat and some muddy Hunter wellies, you’re more likely to don sequins and feathers – and what’s not to love about that?

A fusion of music, dance and culture, a carnival is an incredible way to see a new place at its most charismatic and offers a completely different experience than your run-of-the-mill tourist trip.

2020’s carnivals are kicking off this Saturday with Venice Carnival on 8 February. If making it over to Italy by the weekend sounds like an unlikely dream, why not use it as inspiration instead, to make sure you don’t miss the next glittering carnival that catches your eye.

We’ve round up five colourful, exuberant carnival experiences from all over the world – and amazing places to stay while you visit them – so that next time, you don’t miss out.