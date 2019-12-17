UK staycations are becoming increasingly popular with the British public, as we treasure the thought of snuggling up in a bolthole in Devon, or a cabin with sea views on the beautiful Isle of Skye.

But what if escaping to a place where there’s fresh, sea air in abundance could last longer than a weekend? Would you be tempted to make the move to the seaside permanently?

We can see why the answer would be yes. Living by the sea is said to improve both our emotional and physical wellbeing in a plethora of ways. Dr Mathew White, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter, tells The Guardian that the closer we are to water the less polluted the air around us tends to be, and the more sunlight we come into contact with. He also says that time spent in aquatic environments has been shown to induce positive mood and reduce negativity and stress, contributing to a better sense of emotional wellbeing overall.