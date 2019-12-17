Travel

These are the best coastal and seaside towns to live in the UK

Megan Murray
A life by the seaside sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? If you’re fantasising about moving to the coast, one of these beloved beach towns could be the one for you.

UK staycations are becoming increasingly popular with the British public, as we treasure the thought of snuggling up in a bolthole in Devon, or a cabin with sea views on the beautiful Isle of Skye.

But what if escaping to a place where there’s fresh, sea air in abundance could last longer than a weekend? Would you be tempted to make the move to the seaside permanently?

We can see why the answer would be yes. Living by the sea is said to improve both our emotional and physical wellbeing in a plethora of ways. Dr Mathew White, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter, tells The Guardian that the closer we are to water the less polluted the air around us tends to be, and the more sunlight we come into contact with. He also says that time spent in aquatic environments has been shown to induce positive mood and reduce negativity and stress, contributing to a better sense of emotional wellbeing overall.

So, if sea views are what your life is missing, you might be interested to know which coastal towns in the UK have been named the very best locations to relocate to.

The research comes from Compare the Market, who analysed over 100 UK seaside towns on a number of factors to reveal the best coastal locations to buy property. Each town has been analysed by average rainfall, average temperature, beach quality score, average property price, annual property revenue and daily property rental rate, all to find out which locations make not only for a financially smart decision but a lovely place to live, too.

Taking the top spot is Southwold near East Suffolk. This town is famed for photogenic streets, an interesting history and a buzzing market atmosphere. Although house prices are quite steep (average is £540,511) if you were to rent out your property you’d definitely reap the rewards. The weather is also pretty good, with temperatures averaging around 20 degrees in July and minimal rain.

Southwold beach

Coming next is Felixstowe in Suffolk, and then Teignmouth in Devon, renown for its natural beauty. If you’re tempted to make the move, check out the full list below: 

1. Southwold

2. Felixstowe

3. Teignmouth

4. Folkestone

5. Bournemouth

6. Paignton

7. Southsea

8. Ramsgate

9. Southend-on-Sea

10. Saundersfoot

Images: Unsplash / Getty 

Stylist Daily