Best cities to live in Europe: Scandinavia dominates top 10 list

Using the data, the cities are ordered into a top 10 list. An overwhelming percentage of these are in Scandinavia or very close by in the Netherlands, a country which shares a similar ethos when it comes to caring for its population.

Of course, the top spot has been awarded to Copenhagen in Denmark. This makes sense considering how the Danish lifestyle has been praised again and again for ensuring its inhabitants are some of the happiest in the world.

Recently congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the country’s progressive system, tweeting: “Spending the day in Denmark after C40, enjoying this social democracy that treats healthcare and education as rights, zero-carbon as priority, and infrastructure as a key public good.”

Denmark is famed for its extensive system of welfare support: Danes pay some of the world’s highest taxes in order to access free healthcare and university education, along with comprehensive systems of maternity, childcare and unemployment support.

This, in turn, fuels a strong sense of community and high levels of social cohesion and trust often credited with making Denmark one of the happiest countries on earth.