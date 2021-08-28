These 13 country inns in the UK are perfect for your cosy staycation
Still got some annual leave left to take? These are the country inns we think you should be booking for some R&R.
If you’re planning a staycation in the UK this year, you really can’t get much better than a classic country inn.
Not only are they perfect to dial up the cosiness for those chillier end-of-summer days, they’re super convenient too. Who doesn’t want to be able to drink, dine and sleep all within the same artful stone walls?
With more charm and character than your regular hotel or holiday rental, quaint country inns are the perfect way to immerse yourself in the community culture. You’ll find centuries-old architecture, locally sourced ingredients and home-from-home hospitality, plus the bar is sure to be packed with sociable characters with stories to tell.
Sold? We’ve rounded up some of the best country inns in the UK to staycation to right now.
Best country inns in the UK for your staycation
The Trout Inn, Farringdon, Oxfordshire
The Trout at Tadpole Bridge offers country hospitality and riverside dining in the beautiful Vale of the White Horse, a stone’ s throw from the Cotswolds.
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, West Yorkshire
If you’re looking for a more secluded staycation, the picture-postcard 17th century Shibden Mill Inn is perfectly nestled within a deep fold of Shibden Valley near Halifax. Not to mention that it’s been voted Yorkshire’s favourite pub twice.
Tuddenham Mill, Suffolk
You couldn’t ask for a more magical setting than this ancient watermill building in twelve acres of Suffolk countryside. Field-to-fork food and luxurious, characterful accommodation – you’ll never want to leave.
The Old Inn Mullion, Cornwall
Cornwall is considered by most as the ultimate staycation. If you’re making the journey, where better to stay than The Old Inn, located in the spectacular Lizard Peninsula, which has provided food and respite to weary travellers since the 16th century.
The Masons Arms, Somerset
The Masons Arms is perfectly set in a pretty hamstone village and has all the charm of your favourite local. They even offer glamping in their bespoke shepherd’s hut, alongside another six bedrooms.
Newbridge on Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales
Staycations don’t have to forsake elements of luxury. The Newbridge on Usk Inn, part of the Celtic Manor spa group, offers laid-back luxury in the heart of the countryside on the bank of a bubbling river. You even get access to the manor included with your booking.
The Fat Lamb, Cumbria
The Fat Lamb is situated in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, just a short drive from the Lake District. This traditional four star inn makes a superb base for exploring these two popular holiday areas, or the lesser known North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Bourne Valley Inn, Hampshire
Less than two hours from London, this contemporary cottage-style inn serves local and seasonal dishes from the heart of the Hampshire countryside.
The Applecross Inn, Applecross, Scotland
This Scottish inn offers sea views, locally-sourced seafood specials and activities ranging from gorge walking to kayaking.
Saracen’s Head, Wolterton, Norfolk
A stunning Georgian Inn nestled in the heart of the North Norfolk countryside that prides itself on being true to the spirit of its 200-year history and the unique county that surrounds it. It’s a hard place to find, hidden away in the lanes of the wild countryside, but a little bit of searching will absolutely be worth it.
The Royal Oak, Yattendon, Berkshire
The Royal Oak truly covers all your bases, offering simple, unfussy, Michelin-rated food, 10 luxurious bedrooms, award winning real ales, roaring log fires and a quite beautiful walled beer garden.
The Bridge Inn, Grinton, North Yorkshire
A traditional country inn situated in the heart of beautiful Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales.
The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, Northern Ireland
The Old Inn is the perfect rural retreat, located just 15 minutes from Belfast and 5 minutes from the seaside town of Bangor. The hotel is bursting with character – think cosy corners, log fires, mini spa, glorious grub and elegant interiors.
