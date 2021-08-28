These 15 country inns in the UK are perfect for your cosy staycation
These 13 country inns in the UK are perfect for your cosy staycation

Still got some annual leave left to take? These are the country inns we think you should be booking for some R&R.      

If you’re planning a staycation in the UK this year, you really can’t get much better than a classic country inn.

Not only are they perfect to dial up the cosiness for those chillier end-of-summer days, they’re super convenient too. Who doesn’t want to be able to drink, dine and sleep all within the same artful stone walls?

With more charm and character than your regular hotel or holiday rental, quaint country inns are the perfect way to immerse yourself in the community culture. You’ll find centuries-old architecture, locally sourced ingredients and home-from-home hospitality, plus the bar is sure to be packed with sociable characters with stories to tell.

Sold? We’ve rounded up some of the best country inns in the UK to staycation to right now. 

Best country inns in the UK for your staycation  

  • The Trout Inn, Farringdon, Oxfordshire

    Best UK country inns: The Trout Inn
    Best UK country inns: The Trout Inn

    The Trout at Tadpole Bridge offers country hospitality and riverside dining in the beautiful Vale of the White Horse, a stone’ s throw from the Cotswolds.

    Find out more

  • Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, West Yorkshire

    Best UK country inns: Shibden Mill Inn
    Best UK country inns: Shibden Mill Inn

    If you’re looking for a more secluded staycation, the picture-postcard 17th century Shibden Mill Inn is perfectly nestled within a deep fold of Shibden Valley near Halifax. Not to mention that it’s been voted Yorkshire’s favourite pub twice.

    Find out more

  • Tuddenham Mill, Suffolk

    Best UK country inns: Tuddenham Mill
    Best UK country inns: Tuddenham Mill

    You couldn’t ask for a more magical setting than this ancient watermill building in twelve acres of Suffolk countryside. Field-to-fork food and luxurious, characterful accommodation – you’ll never want to leave.

    Find out more

  • The Old Inn Mullion, Cornwall

    Best UK country inns: The Old Inn Mullion
    Best UK country inns: The Old Inn Mullion

    Cornwall is considered by most as the ultimate staycation. If you’re making the journey, where better to stay than The Old Inn, located in the spectacular Lizard Peninsula, which has provided food and respite to weary travellers since the 16th century.

    Find out more

  • The Masons Arms, Somerset

    Best UK country inns: The Masons Arms
    Best UK country inns: The Masons Arms

    The Masons Arms is perfectly set in a pretty hamstone village and has all the charm of your favourite local. They even offer glamping in their bespoke shepherd’s hut, alongside another six bedrooms.

    Find out more

  • Newbridge on Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales

    Best UK country inns: Newbridge on Usk
    Best UK country inns: Newbridge on Usk

    Staycations don’t have to forsake elements of luxury. The Newbridge on Usk Inn, part of the Celtic Manor spa group, offers laid-back luxury in the heart of the countryside on the bank of a bubbling river. You even get access to the manor included with your booking.

    Find out more

  • The Fat Lamb, Cumbria

    Best UK country inns: The Fat Lamb
    Best UK country inns: The Fat Lamb

    The Fat Lamb is situated in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, just a short drive from the Lake District. This traditional four star inn makes a superb base for exploring these two popular holiday areas, or the lesser known North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. 

    Find out more

  • Bourne Valley Inn, Hampshire

    Best UK country inns: Bourne Valley Inn
    Best UK country inns: Bourne Valley Inn

    Less than two hours from London, this contemporary cottage-style inn serves local and seasonal dishes from the heart of the Hampshire countryside.

    Find out more

  • The Applecross Inn, Applecross, Scotland

    Best UK country inns: The Applecross Inn
    Best UK country inns: The Applecross Inn

    This Scottish inn offers sea views, locally-sourced seafood specials and activities ranging from gorge walking to kayaking.

    Find out more

  • Saracen’s Head, Wolterton, Norfolk

    Best UK country inns: Saracen's Head
    Best UK country inns: Saracen’s Head

    A stunning Georgian Inn nestled in the heart of the North Norfolk countryside that prides itself on being true to the spirit of its 200-year history and the unique county that surrounds it. It’s a hard place to find, hidden away in the lanes of the wild countryside, but a little bit of searching will absolutely be worth it. 

    Find out more

  • The Royal Oak, Yattendon, Berkshire

    Best UK country inns: The Royal Oak
    Best UK country inns: The Royal Oak

    The Royal Oak truly covers all your bases, offering simple, unfussy, Michelin-rated food, 10 luxurious bedrooms, award winning real ales, roaring log fires and a quite beautiful walled beer garden.

    Find out more

  • The Bridge Inn, Grinton, North Yorkshire

    Best UK country inns: The Bridge Inn
    Best UK country inns: The Bridge Inn

    A traditional country inn situated in the heart of beautiful Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales. 

    Find out more

  • The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, Northern Ireland

    Best UK country inns: The Old Inn
    Best UK country inns: The Old Inn

    The Old Inn is the perfect rural retreat, located just 15 minutes from Belfast and 5 minutes from the seaside town of Bangor. The hotel is bursting with character – think cosy corners, log fires, mini spa, glorious grub and elegant interiors.  

    Find out more

