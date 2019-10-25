18 lovely, leafy country walks in London to help you forget you’re in the city

What do you think of when picturing the capital? Sky-high restaurants, quirky book shops and wacky immersive experiences? Of course, all of this and much, much more is rife in London. But just because you live in London doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good country walk, too.

From canal towpaths and deer parks to palace gardens and cemeteries, there are loads of hidden gems of greenery in the city right on your doorstep – it’s just a case of knowing where to look.

And with people heading for the outdoors more than ever, finding the ideal walk to feel immersed in nature has never been more important. According to a recent study, we’re ensuring we’re getting closer to nature at least once a week – an increase from 54% in 2010 to 64% in 2018. We’ve seen this in travel trends, like the surge in forest holidays and wellness retreats, but also closer to home too.