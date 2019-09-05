The French are famed for their talents when it comes to the art of romance, so it makes perfect (or should we say parfait) sense to follow their lead on the day of love.

London may be some 300 miles from Paris, but our fair city still has lots of opportunities to get your French on. There are tons of gorgeous restaurants that not only flaunt menus filled with the most indulgent, delicious foods from our cousins over the channel (think cheese, wine and more cheese) but these haunts are known for their sultry atmosphere, too.

Here we’ve picked out some of the best French restaurants in London, from purveyors of fresh seafood to experts in traditional fare, but no matter which one you choose we think your evening will have a certain je nai se quoi.

So, whether you’re looking for all-out-glamour like the gold-gilded Balthazar or chic sophistication at Frenchie, here’s our guide to the best romantic French restaurants in London for Valentine’s day.