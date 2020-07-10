Staycations are all the rage right now. Yes, this is partly because the pandemic has led us to look at the travel opportunities we have in the UK with fresh eyes.

But it’s a trend that was already taking hold long before coronavirus impacted the travel industry. Last year we saw the rise of relaxing ‘forest holidays’ that were all about getting back to nature. We pledged to disappear to countryside cottages without wifi to experience ’slow living’ (in fact, our editor at large actually did). While cute cabins have been the staycation accommodation du jour for the last few summers.