Best glamping sites in the UK: yurts, geodomes, safari and bell tents
- Megan Murray
Our edit of the most genuinely luxurious places to go glamping in the UK for a staycation, which means reconnecting to nature without getting your hands too dirty.
Staycations are all the rage right now. Yes, this is partly because the pandemic has led us to look at the travel opportunities we have in the UK with fresh eyes.
But it’s a trend that was already taking hold long before coronavirus impacted the travel industry. Last year we saw the rise of relaxing ‘forest holidays’ that were all about getting back to nature. We pledged to disappear to countryside cottages without wifi to experience ’slow living’ (in fact, our editor at large actually did). While cute cabins have been the staycation accommodation du jour for the last few summers.
So, if there was ever a time to book that pared-back UK trip you’ve been dreaming about, this is it – and there’s nothing more rural than pitching up a tent in the middle of a Scottish hillside.
Although, when we say ‘tent’ what we actually mean is luxurious yurt or geodome. Oh, and when we say ‘pitching up’ we mean arriving at a ready-made paradise in the wilderness with kingside bed, hot tub, gorgeous views and (mostly) flushing toilets.
We’ve picked out some of the most genuinely comfortable and sumptuous glamping sites in the UK for you to take a break this summer.
Below you’ll find a mix of locations and tent varieties, but one thing’s for sure, they’re all gorgeous.
Heather Yurt, Perth and Kinross
Perched on the edge of Alexander House’s grounds, you practically have a whole hillside to yourself staying in this stylish and modern yurt.
The days will fly by lazing in the outside hot tub (which looks out across Gleneagles and the valley below), soaking in the roll top bath in your yurt, snuggling up in the kingside bed and wandering the beautiful countryside around you.
Where: Alexander House, Duchally Road, Auchterarder, PH3
Sleeps: 2
Price per night: £150
Available to book: Canopy & Stars
Safari Tent, Devon
Brownscombe’s safari tents sit in a private valley which has been owned by the host’s family for 30 years. They’re perfect for slightly larger groups as they can house four adults and two children if needed, and the tents are built onto wooden platforms which feel more spacious than your usual camping experience.
Inside there’s an en suite shower room with piping hot water, flushing toilet, organic toiletries and even somewhere to charge your phone, as well as a fridge and electric hob. Outside there’s a hot tub and fire pit for toasting marshmallows.
Where: Brownscombe Luxury Glamping, Compton Holt, Compton, Marldon, Devon, TQ3 1TA
Sleeps: 4
Price per night: £370 for two nights
Available to book: direct
Crafty Camping, Dorset
Now this is what we call outdoor living. Swing back on the hammock strung up on your private deck, try out the wood-fired pizza oven and don’t forget the en suite with hot showers and flushing toilets.
Whether you choose to stay in the tipi, yurt or bell tent in this enchanting forest, you’ll be able to enjoy the magical views and uninterrupted peace.
Where: Woodland Workshop Yonder Hill, Holditch, TA20 4NL
Sleeps: 2
Price per night: from £294 for the weekend
Available to book: Glamping UK
Seren Mawr Geodome, Powys
Staying the night in a geodome takes the idea of modern camping to the next level. A five metre ‘clear picture’ window spans the inside of the dome, giving guests an incredible view of the Brecon Beacons.
There’s also a gorgeous collection of vintage furniture, snuggly blankets and throws to keep you warm. Our only warning is that the toilet is self-composting, so make sure you’re OK with that before booking!
Where: Argoed Barns, Talachddu, Brecon, Powys, LD3 OUG
Sleeps: 2
Price per night: £103
Available to book: Canopy & Stars
Images: Canopy & Stars / venues