The prospect of visiting far-flung locations and even city breaks close to home have been in doubt due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and with it still running rampant as we enter 2022, concerns around travel remain at an all-time high.

But it doesn’t mean a girl can’t dream about basking underneath the sun on a pristine white sandy beach and taking in the culture of an entirely new city – and here at Stylist HQ, we’re being (cautiously) optimistic about the travel possibilities for 2022.

Here, we’ve listed the five destinations we want to visit in the new year if time and the pandemic permits.

Passports at the ready…