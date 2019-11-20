We imagine, then, that you might be interested to hear about these special hotels, all of which put their guest’s sleep at the top of their priority list.

That’s right, each of the hotels and apartments in this list have developed measures to encourage a wonderful night’s sleep for those staying with them, from spa treatments that de-stress and target jet lag, to a personalised sleep concierge where you can pick the firmness of your pillow. Now that’s luxury.

From the English countryside to the Greek coast, whether you fancy travelling across the country or across the world, these gorgeous hotels are definitely worth your attention – until you nod off, that is.