Do you often just, you know, hang out naked? It’s not for everyone; even when we’re alone, being naked can feel exposing and uncomfortable. While others love being in the buff, often happy to pad around their home without a stitch on, or love waiting until housemates have gone out to wander around naked.

There’s a few months of the summer left and we’ve got our fingers crossed for some brilliant weather. So, in the spirit of embracing ourselves just as we are, we’re keen to strip back and strip off to get comfortable with our bodies in the purist sense.

You see, as far as we’re concerned there’s nothing more beautiful than the female form, and if you want to feel more at home in your skin, we’ve found a freeing way to do it – at the beach. The UK might not be your first choice when it comes to a beach holiday, but as travel warnings regarding the pandemic seem to be changing by the week, we think that planning a sandy staycation is a pretty good idea.