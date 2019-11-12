The best outdoor ice rinks to visit in London this Christmas
Lauren Geall
As Christmas approaches, get in the festive spirit with a quick spin round one of London’s magical outdoor ice rinks.
It may only be the second week of November, but London is already starting to get into the festive spirit. With light displays and festive decorations popping up on store fronts across the city, it won’t be long before Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is blasting from every café, department store and restaurant you enter.
But out of all the signs that Christmas is approaching, the appearance of London’s various outdoor ice rinks has to be one of our favourites.
There truly is no better way to get the festive season started than taking to the ice for a skate (or a stumble, depending on your ability), and finishing the fun with a steaming hot chocolate or Christmassy cocktail.
The only downside? Tickets book up fast, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to have a go on the ice. Here, you’ll find a list of the best ice rinks on offer across London this Christmas, so have a quick scroll and get the festivities underway.
Bar Elba’s Rooftop Ice Rink
For the first time ever, Bar Elba in Waterloo is hosting a pop-up ice rink for the winter period, and we’re very excited. Alongside the stunning views and fantastic atmosphere, you’ll be able to buy everything from mulled wine to hot mugs of gin. Plus, skating in November is completely free – so get in there while you can.
Dates: 13 November 2019 until the end of February.
Prices: Skating is free on a first come, first served basis but prices to skate may vary during busier festive periods.
Queen’s House Ice Rink
Potentially the most beautiful skating option in the city, this ice rink is situated in front of the Queen’s House, a UNESCO world heritage site in Greenwich, south London. With a large rink to enjoy and plenty of stalls selling drinks and snacks to warm you up after your time on the ice, the Queen’s House Ice Rink is the perfect skating spot for people looking for a more refined, romantic experience.
Dates: 29 November 2019 – 12 January 2020.
Prices: Adults from £13.50 and children from £6.75. Tickets need to be booked in advance.
Skylight Rooftop
Skylight Rooftop has opened it’s iconic real-ice rooftop ice rink again for the 2019/2020 season, giving skaters an incredible view over London’s skyline. Themed around an “urban après skate bar”, visitors to the rink will also be able enjoy seasonal cocktails in the cosy igloos and huts around the rink. Throughout the season, guests will also be able to enjoy a series of resident DJ’s, events and parties – what more could you want?
Dates: 31 October 2019 – 25 January 2020.
Prices: Skating tickets are available to buy exclusively onsite for £12.
The Natural History Museum Ice Rink
Open only for the festive period, this ice rink set in front of the majestic Natural History Museum is a seasonal treat for all the family to enjoy. The ice rink is now open, and you can grab tickets from the link below.
Dates: 19 October 2019 – 12 January 2020.
Prices: Adults from £12.65, children from £8.80 and families from £39.60. Ticket prices vary depending on the day/time of your skating session.
Skate at Somerset House
Tickets for this hotly-anticipated attraction are on sale now, ahead of the opening this weekend. Alongside the ice rink, this event features a selection of music, seasonal shopping and premium food and drink – and 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of this incredible celebration.
Dates: 13 November 2019 – 12 January 2020
Prices: Adults from £11 and children from £8.50.
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Ice Rink
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is the place to be in London during the festive season, so a trip to its famous ice-skating rink is the icing on the cake. Claiming the title of “the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink,” this rink boasts live music from the grandstand at its centre.
Dates: 21 November 2019 – 5 January 2020
Prices: Adults from £9.50, children from £7.50, concessions from £8.50 and families from £30.
Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink
Tower of London's Ice Rink
Images: Royal Museums Greenwich/Bar Elba/Stephanie Wolff/Skylight Rooftop/IMG Press/Somerset House/Natural History Museum