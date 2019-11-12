It may only be the second week of November, but London is already starting to get into the festive spirit. With light displays and festive decorations popping up on store fronts across the city, it won’t be long before Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is blasting from every café, department store and restaurant you enter.

But out of all the signs that Christmas is approaching, the appearance of London’s various outdoor ice rinks has to be one of our favourites.

There truly is no better way to get the festive season started than taking to the ice for a skate (or a stumble, depending on your ability), and finishing the fun with a steaming hot chocolate or Christmassy cocktail.